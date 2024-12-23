Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2024

The week begins with the last-quarter Moon forming a challenging square with the Sun under Libra and Capricorn. This lunar phase is an organizational period of the Moon’s cycle, encouraging us to release what’s no longer serving us. The Moon also creates a favorable sextile with Mars retrograde, a more easygoing alignment that reinforces this cosmic call to closure and finality. Amid the hustle and bustle of the final full week of the year, now is an ideal time to revisit your priorities and determine whether they align with your goals in the coming year.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your retrograde ruling planet, Mars, forms a positive sextile with the last-quarter Moon under Leo and Libra. Pay close attention to hiccups and roadblocks this week. While these mishaps are in no way guarantees of disaster ahead, your celestial alignment suggests they’re worth looking into. Is this a challenge worth revisiting, and if not, why are you keeping it around?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde maintains its positive sextile with Neptune in your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. The former retrograde planet encourages innovative thinking and pushing against the status quo. Paired with Neptune’s creative and intuitive energy, the stars are setting the stage for a period of tremendous growth outside of your comfort zone. Start steeling yourself for this experience now, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a positive sextile with Makemake, shifting intellectual focus toward areas of community empowerment and support. Don’t underestimate the impact of seemingly small acts of kindness, Gemini. A little bit of charity can go a long way. Prioritize intention over impressiveness. Just because a gesture isn’t grandiose doesn’t mean it’s less meaningful. Give yourself the grace to love honestly.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun at the same time it flies through a much more favorable sextile with Mars retrograde. The cosmos appear to be favoring decisions that prioritize rest, closure, and tying up loose ends. Pay attention to what hasn’t been working in your life. Consider what you could start taking off your plate.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body and the last-quarter Moon create a tense square in Capricorn and Libra, signaling conflict between your desire to be seen as helpful and reliable and your need to keep some of your emotional, financial, and mental resources for yourself. The stars urge you to let go of the responsibilities that you’re holding onto for pride alone.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Makemake under Sagittarius and Libra gives the air a particularly philanthropic energy. These pursuits might not benefit you directly, but that’s not the only requirement for lending a helping hand. Indeed, the stars appear to be urging you to acclimate to the idea of giving selflessly with no promise of something in return, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake and Mercury’s sextile in your celestial domain and Sagittarius points to a need to give back to your community. Whether your immediate social circle or your local area as a whole, this cosmic alignment sets the stage for you to take a more supportive kind of role. Be careful not to assume what kind of help is necessary, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The last-quarter Moon passes through a brief but fortuitous trine with your ruling planet, Pluto, in Aquarius. Transformation is ahead, and part of that change requires you to let go of ideas, behaviors, or habits that have been holding you back. It’s time to narrow the gap between what you wish your life was like and what it actually is.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s challenging square with Saturn continues into this week, making it more difficult to move forward with personal and professional endeavors. Progress might feel sluggish, and motivation might be swinging between extremes of inactivity and overexertion. Try not to let these struggles dishearten you, Sagittarius. Keep pushing forward, and things will start to become easier before you even realize what’s happening.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s ongoing square with Jupiter retrograde pushes against the boundaries you’ve created around your mental and emotional well-being. This cosmic alignment signals a type of crossroads, inviting you to take the path of least resistance or take the path that honors your wants and wishes. Don’t be so quick to choose the former, Capricorn. Inner resistance can be just as arduous.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde continues its favorable sextile with Neptune, increasing creativity in finding pursuits and aspirations outside of your comfort zone. As we embark on the final days of the year, now is an ideal time to dream big. You don’t have to make major commitments now. But if resources were infinite, what would you do? Let that guide your next steps.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As the tense square between your ruling planet, Neptune, and the Sun begins to wane this week, matters of pride and ego become less pertinent. Molehills that were turned into mountains return to their smaller, former state. With Neptune’s ongoing sextile with Uranus in the mix, the stars are pushing you toward a new, healthier normal. Follow their lead, Pisces.

