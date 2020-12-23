Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2020

The moon enters earth sign Taurus at 5:55 AM, creating a sensual and creative atmosphere today, but we’re setting boundaries as the moon clashes with strict Saturn at 7:31 AM. The moon squares off with over-the-top Jupiter at 8:10 AM, stirring up big emotions, and we’re feeling confident as the moon connects with the sun at 12:48 PM. The moon connects with chatty Mercury at 6:57 PM, encouraging communication. We’re experimenting with new ideas as the moon meets Uranus at 7:56 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s been an intense week, but you’re cooling off today: The moon enters chill earth sign Taurus, and you’re trying out new ways to relax and enjoy life’s pleasures.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. Unexpected feelings bubble up as the moon meets Uranus; you’re craving novelty.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and rest today, Gemini. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, boosting your intuitive abilities, too!

Cancer

The moon moves through grounded earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. You’re figuring out which groups of people you want to explore deeper connections with, and which to turn away from.

Leo

The moon in creative earth sign Taurus lights up the career sector of your chart today, finding you thinking about your reputation, your path, and your legacy. What do you want to be remembered for? And who should you be teaming up with now?

Virgo

Confusion dissipates and the dots are connecting as the moon in fellow earth sign Taurus makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Mercury. The information you need may finally arrive.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships, as well as sorting out issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. Get clear on what you want—and what you need to let go of.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and you’re navigating important issues concerning boundaries and expansions in your personal, private life.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you busy getting organized today, Sagittarius: A productive energy flows, and the moon connects with Mercury, boding well for your finances.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. You’re feeling empowered to ask for what you crave!

Aquarius

Your focus is on your personal life today as the moon in Taurus activates the home and family sector of your chart: Big changes are taking place, and you’re reconsidering your needs and boundaries.

Pisces

Today is all about communication as the moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your mind and connects with messenger planet Mercury, finding you networking with intriguing people.

