Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2023

We’re met with our subterranean desires and fears as the moon in sensual Taurus aligns with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn at 1:40 AM. Something much deeper than logic is trying to be revealed to us.

A reorientation to wit and analysis arises as the moon enters Gemini at 3:15 AM, though we could feel mentally and emotionally blocked as it clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 7:58 AM. Moments that lead to wisdom and maturity unfold following the sun in Capricorn’s linking up with its planetary ruler Saturn at 12:28 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re sensing a deep connection with the past as the sun in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to demonstrate resilience and gratitude for the sum of your experiences (including the most challenging ones); you might not be where you are today without them.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Philosophical conversations arise within your social circle or you could feel grounded in a spiritual perspective as the sun in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces. Discerning guides can help you feel more connected to the meaning of life today.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might be hyper aware of your shortcomings or navigating sticky feelings involving guilt as the sun in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces, yet the power of this transit can help you transform (and be transformed by) such feelings. People are witnessing how you deal with challenging moments, encouraging you to embrace the modesty of being human and let go of the “should’s” that are married to shame. Perfectionism is a trap to avoid.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A desire to be realistic could lead to sobering conversations with partners or your closest companions as the sun in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces. Conclusions about your relationships might be drawn, inspiring you to be honest about what you’re hoping for and what you’re willing to do to make that happen.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be thinking about ways to live a more modest or minimalist lifestyle as the sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring you to let go of excess and perhaps renounce something you’d rather not give so much of your time, energy, or resources to maintaining.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Conversations about turn-offs and what floats your boat could come up as the sun in Capricorn is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces, inviting you and others to enjoy each other’s presence in a very honest manner. A genuine sense of commitment and mutual respect is emerging in your relationships now.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Progress is being made in your daily work and routines as the sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Unwanted habits could be redirected into healthier rituals and mindful mitigations now. Focus on progress, not perfection, dear Libra.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might be feeling prolific and disciplined about seeing your ideas through to completion as the sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Your passion could be drawing others in, allowing you to feel witnessed and perhaps even receiving help toward materializing a project.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Limitations are teaching you which practices promise the most long-term security as the sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Attachment to certain experiences, possessions, or a lifestyle can help you discern the difference between value and worth, and how you want to approach those concepts in your daily choices.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A realization that you could be kinder to yourself may arise as the sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces, nudging you to observe your self-talk and whether you’re allowing yourself enough space to “just be” sometimes. Stimulating entertainment might be your equivalent of that, though you can dive deeper into this practice by taking a walk or having a seat outside with no screens or distractions from being present in the environment.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to heal narratives entangled in self-doubt. The very outcomes you might be trying so hard to avoid could emerge as a result of your resistance and fear. This transit welcomes you to identify those complexes and release yourself from their power over you by accepting yourself as you are. It’s an inside job only you can do, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

People can feel empowered and wiser just by being in proximity to you as the sun in Capricorn is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. What you have to say, or the perspectives you have to share, feels enlightening to those in your social circle, though you may feel that your intellect and experience is matched by someone you’d be privileged to grow or develop alongside today.