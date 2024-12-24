Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2024

Venus forms a favorable sextile with Chiron retrograde today, inviting relationship mending and healing. The former planet, which governs love and finances, also creates an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon in Libra. The final days of the year are the perfect time to reflect, release, and recharge before the new year begins. Prepare yourself to be surprised. As Mercury inches into a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, the cosmos will offer up some serious revelations and perspective shifts. They might be uncomfortable at first. Give yourself ample time to acclimate, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde’s direct opposition to Ceres continues in Leo and Aquarius. Just because you’re used to doing something a certain way doesn’t mean it needs to stay that way forever. You are supposed to evolve, Aries. As this celestial standoff continues, the stars invite you to challenge preconceived notions of healthy behaviors and habits. Reflect, regroup, and refine.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with Chiron retrograde under Aquarius and Aries. Emotions are high, but the positive alignment between Venus and Chiron signals that these feelings are more pleasant than overwhelming. Relish in this energy while it’s here, Taurus. These moments are fleeting and will only become less frequent the more you ignore them.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet continues to ease into a direct opposition with Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius and your celestial domain. The problems that arose at the beginning of Mercury retrograde earlier this month will likely rear their heads again. Sticking your head in the sand about this upcoming change worked for a while. Now, it’s time to face the music, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Venus in Libra and Aquarius, suggesting a need to settle and hunker down in your close relationships. Rather than focusing on things to fix or creating new experiences, just try and enjoy the moment. Savor the state of these connections right now. There is plenty of time left to grow.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars retrograde and Ceres standoff with one another under your celestial domain and Aquarius, suggesting conflict within areas of self-care and growth. Don’t underestimate your ego’s ability to get in the way of your evolution, Leo. Making these changes requires a certain level of vulnerability—a willingness to admit your old ways aren’t working for you anymore.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Makemake continue their favorable sextile in Libra and Sagittarius. Now is an ideal time to focus on philanthropy, giving back, and donating your time, energy, and other resources you have to spare. Your ability to judge others can be helpful in certain situations. But right now, the cosmos suggests this is more of a personal problem, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Aquarius and your sign, respectively. This air-ruled alignment increases intuition, creativity, and intellect. As the lunar phase directs your emotional attention toward areas in your life that are wearing you down, Venus and the Moon reveal creative ways to shift your obligations around. Think outside the box.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Mars retrograde moves backward through Leo, it falls back in the challenging square with Haumea under your sign that overshadowed your celestial forecasts earlier this fall. The red planet’s retrograde period emphasizes the conflict in this alignment. If listening to your gut isn’t working out for you, then maybe it’s time to start leaning on people around you for once.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet continues to ease into its celestial standoff with Mercury in Gemini and your sign, respectively. Don’t let the discomfort of these recent discoveries convince you they’re inherently negative. Jupiter retrograde is shaking things up and turning old perspectives on their head. This alignment suggests an opportunity to flex your problem-solving skills. Stay light on your feet, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Jupiter retrograde maintain their square in Pisces and Gemini, creating conflict within areas of responsibility and boundaries. As tempting as it might be to take on others’ obligations, it’s not your job to maintain efficiency. However, the longer you take up this cause when no one asks you to, the more others will assume it is your job.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon under your sign and Libra, encouraging you to slow down, recharge, and rest. Your aspirations are admirable, but be wary of letting your desire to achieve the next best thing override your ability to enjoy the present. You’ve worked hard to get here, Aquarius. Take time to experience it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

In the final days of Neptune and the Sun’s tense square, your celestial domain remains under the influence of a similar alignment between Saturn and Jupiter retrograde. This cosmic alignment signals an inclination toward denial or over-romanticizing. The stars urge you to be more honest with yourself. You are the only person from whom you can guarantee this authenticity.

