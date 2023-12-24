Daily Horoscope: December 25, 2023

Whimsical vibes flow as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 12:15 PM. Boundaries are fluid and empathy washes over us, inviting intimate connections to unfold. We might be feeling a bit cheeky or tempted to join a contest of wits as the moon in Gemini faces off with Mars in Sagittarius at 9:08 PM, encouraging us to be mindful about how far we take our jokes and comments.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The ability to trust whatever the future will bring feels natural and effortless as Venus in Scorpio harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today. You’re letting go of the past and embracing the transformative changes you can feel, but might not be able to put words to yet.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

There’s a deeply intuitive connection flowing in your relationships as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces today. A new level of trust or compassion can bring you and others closer together at this time and boundaries might seem more fluid.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

While there’s always stuff to do, relationships are taking priority today, and you might let others know by letting your availability (or lack of it) speak for you as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. The mundane aspects of your life like work, household or health routines, could feel particularly intimate as you invite others to have a look behind the scenes of how you’ve been spending your days lately.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Whimsical vibes fill your day as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. You might feel inspired to get crafty, do some caroling or karaoke, or do any of the fun, expressive things that bring you closer to others. The differences that exist between you and others feel so small in the grand perspective of life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could enjoy some playful dragging and witty banter with family and friends today as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. It could be a refreshing way to let off some steam and show each other your unconditional love. There’s nothing like a good laugh that makes you cry!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Heartfelt conversations take place as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. You might see stars in a partner’s eyes or feel closer than ever to loved ones as empathetic vibes wash over your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re enjoying a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily routes, work, and schedule as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, allowing you to let stress melt away or vibe with whatever energy level your surroundings bring up.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Compassion, wonder, and emotional attachment are connecting you to natural sources of healing as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Your sense of self-worth can feel supported by tapping into your creativity and letting yourself express something that goes beyond logic.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Stuck energy could find a way out and start to flow, healing your body, mind, and spirit as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. You could feel liberated by sharing something you’ve been keeping inside or letting family help you move through any suffering you’ve been navigating on your own. This is a supportive time to start fresh and let the past stay where it belongs.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could feel relieved to be witnessed and heard by a friend or a guide as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Intimate stories, confessions, and compassion are being exchanged with those you can trust most with your heart and secrets.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Feelings of belonging are redirecting your insecurities as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, reminding you that you are lovable and worthy simply for being you, a human being like everyone else. A moment of feeling seen and recognized for the beauty you bring to the world can make the not-so-good days more tolerable.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You can feel emotionally connected to people far and wide as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Boundaries feel fluid and you might be having spiritual or intimate conversations with people on your socials or perhaps sharing a meaningful work of writing with an audience. The vibe is rather magical.