Daily Horoscope: December 25, 2024

The waning crescent Moon passes through a fleeting opposition to Eris retrograde in Libra and Aries, respectively. The latter dwarf planet’s governance over our rebellious streaks and how we advocate for what we believe in goes head to head with the lunar phase’s call for completion and closure. Pick your battles wisely, stargazer. The more you look for problems to arise, the more you will inevitably see. Some conflict is worth putting on the back burner for the time being. Being right doesn’t taste as sweet when it comes at the price of heated arguments and burned bridges.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waning crescent Moon opposes Eris retrograde in Libra and your celestial domain, signaling a need to shelf arguments that stem from places of pride and ego. Nitpicking is a surefire way to create tension, regardless of your original intentions. This lunar opposition is a cosmic call for rest, release of negativity, and recharging. Give yourself (and others) a bit of breathing room.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The positive sextile between Venus and Chiron retrograde under Aquarius and Aries continues, creating favorable energy in areas of emotional healing and resolution. It’s time to consider whether these grudges and disagreements are something you want to carry into the new year. Listen to your heart, not your stubborn streak, Taurus. Both might make compelling arguments, but only one is productive.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Makemake maintain their positive sextile in Sagittarius and Libra, respectively. Your ruling planet’s placement in aspirational Sagittarius signals greater intellect and opportunity for expansion. Libra’s influence over charitable Makemake offers a gentle reminder to help others along as you make your own ascent. Reaching the summit is far lonelier when you have no friends to join you, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body passes through a direct opposition to Eris retrograde today, pulling your emotions toward closure and rest. Not every problem is yours to fix, and not every relationship is worth salvaging. The stars urge you to start paying closer attention to which situation you’re in, Cancer. There are more productive ways to spend your time and energy.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun creates a favorable sextile with Haumea in Capricorn and Scorpio, increasing intuition and sharpening your instincts. Both celestial bodies’ placements lend themselves to shifting power and expansion. Listen to your gut today, Leo. The answers you’re looking for aren’t as far off as your anxiety is leading you to believe. Trust yourself and the process, and you’ll be fine.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

An inability to acknowledge your place in social settings and relationships can have more long-lasting consequences than you might think, Virgo. You can’t assume that people around you are reading your mind and can see through the facade to your true intentions. As Mercury and Makemake continue their sextile, the stars urge you to pay closer attention to how you can help.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus continues its favorable sextile with Chiron retrograde under Aquarius and Aries. The latter planet’s governance over our emotional vulnerabilities, past experiences, and “soft spots,” so to speak, lend themselves well to your ruling planet’s domain over love and finances. The stars signal toward an opportunity to learn from your past and avoid the same mishaps you’ve dealt with before.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea and the Sun form a positive sextile in your sign and Capricorn, shining a revealing light on the path ahead. This cosmic alignment is conducive to power shifts and significant transformations. Change is on the horizon, Scorpio. Slowing down or speeding up the process isn’t an option. All you can do is make sure you’re ready when it arrives.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms an auspicious trine with Makemake under Gemini and Libra. Your ruling planet’s placement in adaptable and intelligent Gemini helps soften the blow of Jupiter’s at-times unsettling discoveries and changes in perspective. Meanwhile, Makemake’s placement in Libra shifts focus toward the energy you give back to the world. How can you use these internal transformations externally?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet eases into a challenging square with Mercury in Pisces and Sagittarius, creating conflict in communication and professional or emotional progress. Saturn’s governance over boundaries, discipline, and responsibility suggests problems with work distribution and maintaining honesty. Squares are challenging but not impossible, Capricorn. This is no different from any other learning experience, even if it feels especially personal.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde and Neptune’s ongoing sextile makes an interesting complement to the opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Eris retrograde. The cosmos feel rife with rebellion, which can manifest in many forms. Now might be a good time to revisit customs and habits of your own or within your household. Righteous defiance doesn’t always have to be grandiose, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Mercury are beginning to form a challenging square under your sign and Sagittarius, respectively. Consequently, communication might feel cloudy or misleading. Mental attention wanes, making it difficult to keep up your work in the face of tiredness or boredom. Remember, Pisces: just because things get tough doesn’t mean you should stop trying. Doing so will only guarantee things never get easier.

