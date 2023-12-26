Daily Horoscope: December 26, 2023

Our imaginations are going wild as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and faces off with Mercury in Sagittarius at 12:57 AM and 2:55 AM, respectively. The mood turns sentimental as the moon enters Cancer at 10:15 AM and aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:30 PM. Big feelings come to the surface as the full moon arrives at 7:33 PM, though we’re finding anchors and connecting to a sense of meaning as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:45 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The full moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart symbolizing home and family, pointing to transformative changes taking place in your personal and professional lives. A chapter may be closing in your career or you could find that you’re stepping into a new role as your needs evolve. Discussions about a financial decision could be tied into, or motivating, these changes as the full moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to establish what’s essential and what’s preferable when it comes to your sense of security.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The fruits of your education, research, or spiritual discipline arrive under the full moon in Cancer. Heart-to-heart conversations could be unfolding as this full moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and relationships are reflecting how much your awareness and emotional intelligence has grown.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re counting your blessings under the full moon in Cancer. You might be feeling extra sentimental and relieved, reflecting on how far you’ve come. You might also really need a solid rest.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re reflecting on your relationships and how much they’ve influenced your perspectives, hopes, and dreams as the full moon in your sign connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You might feel that your orientation to pleasure is changing and that creativity is blossoming as you see things, especially yourself, through a much broader lens.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be feeling extra sentimental and in need of quiet time to reflect or rest under the full moon in Cancer, as the residual build-up of recent daily stress seeks release. The full moon’s connection with Jupiter in Taurus illuminates how much you’ve grown and honored the people in your inner circle feel to witness it. A deep transformation is unfolding, and that might be more visible to others at this time as you embody a new role.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Dreams and wishes could be coming true under the full moon in Cancer, but even if they’re not quite fulfilled yet, you’re likely in the mood to celebrate life and have some fun. Philosophical conversations could be unfolding and it might feel natural to see things from a new angle as the full moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. You may notice more emotional resiliency from yourself at this time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

People are seeing you and the great care and attention you dedicate to your work as the full moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart symbolizing your career and reputation. Though there might not be much rest from the hard work you’re tasked with now, the full moon’s connection with Jupiter points to recognition of and appreciation for the sacrifices and energy you devote to the path before you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Awareness of and empathy for the world’s plights are heightened under the full moon in Cancer and you might find yourself leaning heavily into your spiritual practices or philosophical views. You may find solace in praying with a partner or guide or sharing a heart-to-heart with someone you deeply trust.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might realize a need to prioritize your self-care and the desire to practice more solid boundaries with family or partners as the full moon in Cancer arrives, connecting with Jupiter in Taurus in the process. Certain habits or routines, perhaps even the degree to how available you are (or someone else is), might need to change.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be witnessing some intense emotional displays from partners as the full moon in Cancer arrives, though you might consider how enlightening this could be in terms of your own self-awareness. A shared interest or devotion to a path may remind you that you’re in this together as the full moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be in need of some extra TLC as the full moon in Cancer arrives, making your routines and wellness rituals that much more important today. Whether you’re working through a cold or juggling a heavy load on an empty tank, the full moon’s connection with Jupiter in Taurus encourages you to ask for help or lean on the people from your inner circle a little more.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your creative wellspring is bubbling with vitality upon the full moon in Cancer’s arrival, encouraging you to express yourself and share the things that make you feel most alive and inspired to plan for the future. Interesting and touching conversations arise as the full moon connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great time for a date or to enjoy some romance with a bit of music.