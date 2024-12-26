Daily Horoscope: December 26, 2024

A challenging square between Mercury and Saturn in Sagittarius and Pisces places our desire to achieve and our need to feel safe and secure at odds. Communication might become muddy, and the way forward will appear unclear. In the face of this uncertainty, maintaining motivation becomes even more difficult, as signaled by disciplinarian Saturn’s placement in this cosmic alignment. The cosmos’ signs aren’t always an obvious, flashing green light. Sometimes, the best emotional cue we’ll receive is a feeling of general acceptance. A little bit of courage goes a long way.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The favorable sextile between Venus and Chiron retrograde in Aquarius and your celestial domain creates a cosmic energy more conducive to healing and moving on from past hurt. Why bother taking these emotional burdens into the new year, Aries? The stars encourage you to absorb the lessons these experiences offer and then work to release the emotions associated with them.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Chiron retrograde in Aquarius and Aries creates an interesting complement to Uranus retrograde’s long-held placement under your sign. Uranus has been pushing you toward innovation and change for a while now. With Chiron and Venus’ sextile in the mix, the stars seem to be using your past experiences as a jumping-off point.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As the tense square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn strengthens under Sagittarius and Pisces, Jupiter retrograde’s placement under your sign throws a mental wrench in the cogs, so to speak. But remember, Gemini: even if it might not feel like it right now, figuring out what doesn’t work is just as helpful as successfully guessing what does.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon passes through a fleeting but tangible square with Saturn in Scorpio and Pisces, signaling greater emotional conflict. This cosmic alignment is likely to conjure feelings of restriction or depression, but be wary of wholeheartedly falling for these ideas. It’s important to listen to our subconscious’s negative cues but not catastrophize.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When you’re fully invested in your professional and personal endeavors, a little bit of rest won’t hurt your progress. On the contrary, Leo, it can actually help you in the long run. Your ruling celestial body’s ongoing sextile with Haumea serves as a cosmic go-ahead to trust your instincts while Mars retrograde in your sign begins to slow things down.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Makemake in Sagittarius and Makemake, respectively, continues to shift emotional and mental focus outward. Don’t underestimate the ability of helping others to shake loose solutions in your own struggles, Virgo. Shifting your focus elsewhere can give your brain the break it needs to approach these challenges with a fresher perspective.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your celestial forecast is dominated by two notable alignments: a sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Chiron retrograde and another sextile between Mercury and Makemake under Sagittarius and your cosmic domain. This alignment suggests an opportunity to use your past experiences to help others. Perhaps that silver lining you were looking for back then is starting to peek through.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon passes through your sign today, bringing with it an emotional focus on rest, closure, and resolution. Now is the time to start identifying loose ends that you can start tying up in the final days of the year. This process, just like anything else, will take time, Scorpio. The stars urge you to break this up into manageable pieces.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mercury’s favorable sextile with Makemake under your sign and Libra continues, presenting creative opportunities to give back to your loved ones and the general community. Be sure you listen to others when you try to help, Sagittarius. This isn’t a chance to show off your problem-solving skills. This is a chance to prove that you can listen and adapt.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s ongoing squares with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini and Mercury in Sagittarius raise the potential for conflict, delays, and other challenges. Pay close attention to what others around you are doing and saying, and try not to leave anything up to chance if you can help it. If you don’t understand, ask. If you still don’t get it, ask again, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With Venus and Chiron retrograde forming a favorable sextile under your sign and Aries and Ceres, a dwarf planet governing our need to nurture and be cared for in return, transiting through your cosmic domain, all signs point to a need to revisit what behaviors, environments, and connections make you feel safe and secure—and, perhaps more importantly, which ones don’t, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn’s transit through your sign means this disciplinarian planet’s corresponding squares with Mercury and Jupiter retrograde will likely affect you more tangibly than most. These tense alignments will challenge old ideas and understanding of the world around you. Hold on while you ride out these waves, Pisces. The water will calm down soon. Don’t make any rash decisions in the meantime.

