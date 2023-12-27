Daily Horoscope: December 28, 2023

We’re tapped into our psychic senses as the moon in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 9:45 AM and Venus in Scorpio at 5:12 PM, encouraging us to spend much of the day in reflection. Nervousness might run a little high as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 6:16 PM, though it’s an appropriate time to notice the ways creativity can work for or against us.

Power grabs could show us which fears have grown too large for our own good as the moon faces off with Pluto 5:57 PM. We’re invited to connect with the genuine good in our hearts as the moon enters Leo at 7:23 PM, reminding us that self-discipline can be a solid demonstration of self-love.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might need to slow down and pace yourself as you pursue your goals. Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, reminding you that it’s harder to tune into your intuition when you’re rushing toward your destination. The field of vision narrows when one is racing to the finish line; and you might find that you’re unable to access some supportive resources (especially the ones within you) if you’re too hurried to travel the path—or live by the philosophies—that means so much to you. Have courage to keep things simple and let the rest fall in place as it may.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might be met with some setbacks or find yourself sacrificing your timelines for a certain goal as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to have faith in yourself regardless of the circumstances. The difference between being lost and being a wanderer is the willingness to let go. The moon’s entrance into Leo invites you to trust in your heart no matter the place you’re in.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might be feeling a bit disconnected or aimless in terms of your future goals and sense of purpose as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Distance (physical or emotional) from partners or changes in your relationships could feel like you’re wandering through the dark. What if you could saunter your way through that rather than stumble? Notice how specific feelings make you move differently, and let that guide you through this mysterious time.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Dullness in your daily work and routines (or an overloaded schedule) could give you an itch to travel or get out and indulge your craving for adventure and connection as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. It’s easy to over-idealize the places and communities that you’re not living in day-to-day during this transit, though the call of daydreams is a sign that you might need to change things up.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might notice some strong chemistry between you and others as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to make a move or perhaps reiterate boundaries. Passionate vibes could lead to steamy romance, dreamy collaborations, or potential breakups if energies aren’t gelling.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Discussions about boundaries and trust can arise as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Projections within your relationships could lead to some wildly imagined scenarios and difficulty with vulnerability, inviting you and partners to avoid assumptions. On the other hand, acts of courage in the name of love could manifest today, demonstrating a genuine spiritual connection in your relationship.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

It could feel like you’re on a never-ending quest as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, reminding you to check in with yourself and orient to a glimmer of love or peace throughout your busy day. A conversation, a gaze out the window, or a small, fleeting, mundane moment may connect you with a special mental snapshot that often gets away from us when we’re busy in life’s race.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Creativity is oozing out of you as you find inspiration from others today, and you might be itching to try something quirky or unheard of as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. You may be wondering or worrying about whether your interests, ideas, and perspectives will be well received, but this is the time to have fun with the things that light you up, not apologize for them!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Motivation to distance yourself from inherited cultural beliefs or unrelatable mythologies your family identifies with could arise as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. You’re inspired to lead by example.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might feel a bit spacey or disconnected from what’s going on around you as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, though it’s a lovely time to connect with your imagination and put some mental imagery onto paper with colors. Try to avoid over-scheduling yourself today if possible, and make space to wander or engage with the symbols in your dreams (if you remember them).

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It might be harder to differentiate your values, preferences, and views from those held by your social influences as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Consider leaning into the causes or initiatives promoted by the community or groups you’re most connected to.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your way with words and your acts of courage can inspire others to do things they never thought they would as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Professional projects or pitches could come across as quite impressive today, wooing an audience or garnering support by word of mouth.