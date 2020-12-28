Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2020

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 5:28 AM and makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus at 6:32 PM, and we get help from unexpected places. The full moon in Cancer takes place at 10:28 PM, bringing powerful emotions to the surface. Repressing your feelings won’t get you anywhere! As the sun in Capricorn knows, there are right times, places, and people to share your feelings with. It’s all about balance. Most importantly: Don’t hide your feelings from yourself.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s full moon is major for your home and family life. Capricorn season finds you squarely focused on your career, but today’s full moon in Cancer finds you looking at your living situation and your past. It’s a powerful time to release some part of your history.



Taurus

Important information is revealed today thanks to the full moon in Cancer. You’re getting something important, and perhaps unexpected, off your chest.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Cancer is major for your finances, Gemini. You might be selling something, or perhaps releasing some fears about asking for a raise.

Cancer

There’s a full moon in your sign, Cancer! You have been so focused on your relationships lately, and it’s time to return to you. A major emotional release takes place today. Unexpected meetings may also arrive.

Leo

Today’s full moon in Cancer illuminates a very sensitive, private sector of your chart. This is a powerful time to get in touch with your inner voice. Lean into your intuitive abilities! And catch up on rest, Leo.

Virgo

Today’s full moon in Cancer is major for your social life. You may be saying goodbye to a friend group, or more generally, to a dream or notion you had about the future.

Libra

Today’s full moon in Cancer brightly lights up the career sector of your chart. You’ve been so focused on home and family lately, Libra! You’re feeling pulled to draw a stronger line between your public and personal lives.

Scorpio

Today’s full moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you understanding the world in a whole new way. You’re leaving behind some outdated notions you’ve been carrying.

Sagittarius

Today’s full moon in sensitive water sign Cancer finds you reflecting on closure. It’s time to move on from the past. It’s a powerful time to pay off debts.

Capricorn

Today’s full moon in Cancer brightly lights up the relationship sector of your chart. This is a powerful time to understand things from your partner’s point of view. This is also a potent time for release. Dynamics are shifting.

Aquarius

Today’s full moon in Cancer finds you breaking some bad habits! A project is also being wrapped up. Shifts in your daily schedule are taking place and you’re rearranging things at home.

Pisces

Today’s full moon in fellow water sign Cancer is major for your love life. A turning point is here: You’re ready to release old wounds and embrace new adventures! You’ve wisened up about what you want. Creative release takes place and a little drama may arise in your social life, too.

