Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto at 1:20 AM, encouraging us to give space for habits or misbehaviors that are outside of our control. Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn at 4:31 AM. This Mercury retrograde has us reconsidering our responsibilities—what really needs to be said? The moon enters Aries at 5:36 AM, inspiring a fresh start.

The moon meets lucky Jupiter at 7:11 AM, bringing optimism for the new year. Venus meets with Mercury at 8:58 AM, beginning a new cycle regarding how things like money or responsibilities are valued and measured.

Videos by VICE

There’s a first quarter moon as the moon clashes with the sun at 8:20 PM—it’s an eventful day! Things are happening, changing, beginning. The moon gently connects with action planet Mars at 10:17 PM, encouraging collaboration and team effort.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters your sign, Aries, where it meets with optimistic Jupiter, helping you feel confident and hopeful. The first quarter moon falls in your sign, inspiring you to make a change that feels right. Mercury retrograde begins, inspiring you to reconsider how you communicate your authority or position in the public eye. Job descriptions might be tweaked over the coming Mercury retrograde period.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The first quarter moon falls in a secret, mysterious sector of your chart, inspiring you to let go and let it happen! Today can have a magical or mystical vibe. Mercury retrograde begins in fellow earth sign Capricorn, and you’re reconsidering travel plans or perhaps reflecting on your scholarly or spiritual path. It meets with Venus, which could find you putting your heart on your sleeve, professing your emotions!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in your chart’s career sector connects with power planet Pluto, giving you a secret advantage. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, pushing you to chase after your goals and be proactive. Mercury begins its retrograde, giving you more time to consider the value and price of whatever you’re selling. Conversations about intimacy can also be reviewed. As Mercury meets with Venus, deep and genuine feelings are encountered!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters a public sector of your chart, where it meets with glittery Jupiter, giving you the opportunity to steal the show. The first quarter moon encourages you to move through the world in a way that you’d like to be seen by those you respect. Mercury retrograde begins in your partnership sector, giving you a moment to reflect on how you define your relationships. Mercury meets with Venus, inspiring open communication of feelings and empathetic insights.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The first quarter moon falls in fellow fire sign Aries, pushing you to chase after something far into the distance. You have your sights set on a faraway target, which can motivate you to power through anything! Mercury retrograde begins in a financial sector of your chart, inspiring you to question how resources are—or aren’t—shared. Taboo topics aside, this can be a moment to express gratitude for everyone that has invested in you!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in your chart’s relationships sector connects with power planet Pluto, which can reveal taboos or unspoken connections. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of intimacy and endings, empowering you to push toward a grounded relationships that feels safe and trustworthy. Mercury retrograde begins, which can find you reflecting on your social and love lives. Mercury meets with Venus, and old relationships may come back into view.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters your chart’s relationships sector, where it meets optimistic Jupiter, inspiring joy and happiness through others! The first quarter moon inspires you to move toward a relationship dynamic that feels secure, passionate, sustainable, and rational. This Mercury retrograde can be very nostalgic for you. Family and childhood relationships can be reminisced upon as Mercury meets with Venus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of work and routine, inspiring you to get started with new habits that will carry you into the new year. This Mercury retrograde is a time for flexible contracts and playing by ear! Not everything will be set in stone, so use it to your advantage.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of home and family connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring a deeper psychological familiarity and understanding. The first quarter moon encourages you to actively care for friendships. This Mercury retrograde can make online shopping more annoying than ever, if we’re being honest. Give yourself (and others) buffer time for payments and returns. Or maybe you’ll finally be getting something back!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your chart’s house of home and family, where it meets optimistic Jupiter, inspiring jolliness and cheer around the house. The first quarter moon inspires you to start making a strong headway into your home and family affairs. Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, asking you how you to reconsider how you express and define yourself.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of communication, pushing you to say something that needs to be said! You might be asking to receive some information that’s out of your reach. Don’t be shy! Mercury retrograde begins in a very psychological sector of your chart, which can find you reflecting on things that usually lie dormant.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with power planet Pluto. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s financial sector, which can align with changes to your bank account. Mercury retrograde begins in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing new meaning to objectives and tasks that you’d put on the back burner!