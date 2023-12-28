Daily Horoscope: December 29, 2023

We’re witnessing the subconscious drives behind our desires, actions, and relationships as Venus in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:01 AM. We might be admitting something to ourselves in our dreams or realizing patterns we weren’t ready to reckon with before, encouraging transformation. Moodiness and a craving for comfort arise as the moon in Leo clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:18 AM. A big breakfast could calm both! A connection to wisdom and adventure arrives as Venus enters Sagittarius at 3:24 PM, inviting us to be curious explorers in our relationships and in nature.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re witnessing a process of relationship transformation as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You might be taking a plunge and updating your partnership status or preparing for some big changes together. Honeymoon vibes could emerge once Venus enters Sagittarius, or you could be planning a getaway that feels worth every hard-earned cent. Romance abroad might be in the future!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Fantasies can be shared and bonds deepened as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s a positive time for letting something out and liberating yourself from feelings you’ve been holding back, especially as Venus enters Sagittarius, too! Apologies may be exchanged or vulnerable emotions expressed.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Feelings that haven’t been expressed could emerge in your relationships as Venus enters Sagittarius. Healing can begin to take place and physical encounters may lead to pleasure and a sense of renewal.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re finding pleasure and security in seeing what others are capable of as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, boosting your confidence and desire for intimacy. Venus enters Sagittarius and you’re feeling free to not only dream big, but to manifest those aspirations through your connections and energetic attitude.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re discovering creative, playful ways to heal your past as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The means untangling yourself from inherited narratives and spiritual wounds can be indirect, yet the feelings and symbols flowing through your experiences can offer powerful releases. The pleasure of performing or showcasing a passion could be amplified as Venus enters Sagittarius. It’s a wonderful time to immerse yourself in activities that make you feel free, revitalized, and seen for who you are.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Ideas about adventures outside the home pop up once Venus enters Sagittarius, encouraging talks about travel or cultural events. You might be reuniting with long-distance family members or spending quality time with loved ones outdoors and in nature. Olive branches may be offered within the home and family, leading to peace and progress.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Conversations about money and desires could transform insecurity and a scarcity mindset as Venus in Scorpio links up with, planet of the underworld, Pluto in Capricorn. Big grandma energy emerges once Venus enters Sagittarius and you could feel called to impart your knowledge or insider tips with others, creating opportunities for connection and learning. Survival skills and passed down knowledge pertaining to the arts could be of special interest now. Oral traditions may also be especially attractive at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Something clicks overnight and you’re recognizing the motivating forces behind your actions, desires, and patterns of communication as Venus in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. You might be ready to express yourself in a new way! Relationships are prioritized once Venus enters Sagittarius and you’re curious to know what’s making others tick these days.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Something important is surfacing from deep within as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn overnight. Keep a journal by your bed as you may be trying to communicate something vital to yourself in your dreams. You could be upping your handwork skills or enjoying more mindful health and beauty rituals once Venus enters your sign. If you’re a foodie, this can be a fun time to explore different recipes and techniques in the kitchen!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Subconscious thoughts and feelings about friends or social influences become more apparent as Venus in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn, reminding you whose opinions matter most to you. This is a powerful time to excuse yourself from circles or relationships that don’t spark joy or offer genuine support and learning moments, especially as Venus enters Sagittarius, activating your chart’s place of reflection and solitude.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Motivation to steer your life in the direction of your highest values and dreams arrives as Venus in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, instilling you with courage and grit. Try to be mindful that you don’t lose sight of what’s most important or get distracted by things you can’t control along the way. You’re daring to dream bigger and perhaps charting a new path for your home or family as Venus enters Sagittarius. A different land or culture can inspire plans for your future and where you want to plant roots.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re feeling appreciated and seen for your bright ideas and genuine nature as Venus enters Sagittarius. If you’re looking to increase awareness about something or connect with people in your field, this is a great time to do so! You have a greater influence over the public now, and it could feel like projects or campaigns are spoken into existence.