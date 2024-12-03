Daily Horoscope: December 3, 2024

The Moon might have moved on from its conjunction with Mercury retrograde, but the drama with the latter planet isn’t over just yet. This chaotic cosmic neighbor forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, another regressive celestial period that promotes introspection and causes delays with expansion and growth. Jupiter retrograde encourages us to entertain new ideas and potentially keep them for good. Meanwhile, Mercury’s domain over communication and technology signals a high likelihood of mishaps or errors. Try not to focus on the mistake, stargazer. Instead, try to keep your perspective locked on what this experience is teaching you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Chiron retrograde is slowly inching into an auspicious trine with Mercury retrograde under your celestial domain and Sagittarius. So much fire-ruled energy in one alignment makes things exciting, passionate, and, at times, turbulent. Chiron’s domain over vulnerable, emotional weak spots and Mercury’s chaotic influence over communication signals an opportunity to learn from our past mistakes. You know the right path.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde under Capricorn and your sign keeps emotional attention strictly locked on home life, security, and stability. Now is an ideal time to invest in your future, Taurus. Whether financial, romantic, or social, these investments might seem like a big leap of faith in the beginning. But the rewards are certainly worth the risk.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde, forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and your sign, Gemini. The cosmos are setting the stage for major surprises ahead. Make sure you’re not holding onto one idea or belief too strongly when these mix-ups appear. Keeping a flexible outlook is critical during this transitional phase. Work on going with the flow.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a favorable sextile with Haumea in Capricorn and Scorpio, shifting emotional focus toward building stability and laying the groundwork for major power moves. A sextile isn’t the most action-oriented aspect, but still, good energy is good energy. Capitalize on this celestial motivation while it’s here by planning and preparing. The time to act will come later, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s challenging square with Saturn in Pisces continues to strengthen, increasing feelings of challenge and responsibility. As tempting as it might be to absorb all these tasks in one fell swoop, that won’t be how you tackle them. So why stress yourself out by turning these small, manageable goals into a massive mountain to scale? You got this, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde, directly opposes Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius and Gemini, respectively. This tense cosmic alignment points to great changes in goals and dreams. Give yourself space to grieve the aspirations you once had. But at the same time, open your heart and mind to what’s on the horizon. Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s bad, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms an auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde in Capricorn and Taurus, respectively, placing a clear emotional focus on security and stability. The positive alignment between your ruling planet and innovative Uranus indicates an opportunity to stretch your creative muscles and think outside the box to fortify your innermost environment. Let your internal cues serve as a compass, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea forms a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon under your celestial domain and Capricorn, signaling a need to push power dynamics and stabilize your surroundings. You’ve been surviving in flux for a while now (part of your water-ruled sensibilities), but now, the stars are urging you to find steady ground. It’ll feel uncomfortable at first. It’ll be worth it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, forms a direct opposition to Mercury retrograde under Gemini and your sign, respectively. The cosmos are offering new ideas, beliefs, and pathways forward. Make sure you find a happy medium between taking on all these new endeavors at once and avoiding all of them simply because they’re different. A little skepticism and curiosity go a long way.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s tense square with the ego-driven Sun continues to deepen, strengthening its effects on your daily life. This challenging alignment signals conflict within your relationship to your obligations and responsibilities. The Sun’s transit through Sagittarius places a clear emphasis on accomplishing goals. However, your ruling planet’s path through Pisces reminds you that success isn’t necessarily better than inner peace.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus continues its auspicious trine with Venus, maintaining an innovative, rebellious attitude toward areas of love, finance, and self-esteem. What feels right for you might not feel right for others, and vice versa. Don’t build your life by the parameters of someone else’s, Aquarius. If anyone is ready to forge their own path, it’s you. Have confidence in yourself.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet forms two favorable sextiles: one with Uranus retrograde in Taurus and the other with Venus in Capricorn. All cosmic signs point to positive energy in relationships, whether they’re platonic, romantic, professional, or the bond you have with your inner self. Take this time to connect, learn, and grow. These bonds require constant attention. They aren’t one-and-done endeavors.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.