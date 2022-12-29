Daily Horoscope: December 30, 2022

The moon is in willful fire sign Aries and it meets with asteroid Chiron at 2:55 PM, beginning a new cycle in healing and being healed; through health, psychology, or spirituality! The moon connects with serious Saturn at 9:52 PM, inspiring us to slow down and think about the consequences of our actions.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in your sign connects you to your needs and habits. The moon meets with asteroid Chiron, which can tell you about what you want to heal or comfort. You’re tapping into feelings about friendships and future goals as the moon connects with serious Saturn.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of rest and surrender might find you in the mood to leave it in the universe’s hands. The moon meets with Chiron, inspiring psychological insights. The moon connects with Saturn, which can have you thinking about your relationship to the public. Have you been too shy or modest?

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Aries connects you to your hopes and dreams about the future. You can nurse any hurt feelings, yours or a friend’s, as the moon meets with Chiron. The moon connects with serious Saturn, connecting you to your relationship to your beliefs and moral codes. Would you sell out?

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aries connects you to your greater purpose in life. You can feel called to heal the world (or your relationship to the public) as the moon meets with healer Chiron. The moon connects with Saturn, encouraging you to ask for whatever support that you feel is lacking.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects you to your worldview. The moon meets with Chiron, inspiring you to heal your relationship to institutions. The moon connects with serious Saturn, and you’re able to explore your commitments to others through your shared understanding and beliefs about the world.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aries can put you in the mood to fearlessly address taboo or touchy subjects. As the moon meets with asteroid Chiron, you may feel called to nurse wounded trust. The moon connects with serious Saturn, and you can easily ask for space, privacy, or respect if you feel you need it at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of relationships puts you in an empathetic mood. As the moon meets with asteroid Chiron, you may feel compelled to nurture or heal relationships that have been wounded or harmed. As the moon connects with serious Saturn, you have the opportunity to build trust and loyalty to those you feel a strong connection to.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of health, routine, and habits can give you insights into what you want to invite into your life to improve your lifestyle. The moon meets with Chiron, inspiring you to take small steps toward healing. The moon connects with Saturn, inspiring discipline and commitment to your wellbeing.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries has you feeling alive! The moon meets with Chiron, which can ask you to help a friend or mend your own broken heart in some way. The moon connects with serious Saturn, and you’re able to make promises that you can keep.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Aries puts you in the mood to rest and reset. The moon meets with Chiron, an asteroid related to healing, inspiring you to nurture your inner child or find solace in your past. The moon connects with Saturn, putting your trust in time.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Life can be pretty busy with the moon in Aries. The moon meets with Chiron, which might ask you to admit or vocalize any hurt feelings. The moon connects with Saturn, and you’re happily able to pump the breaks on anything that seems to be moving too quickly!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aries occupies your chart’s house of personal resources, connecting you to the things that you have to share or keep: money, spare time, attention. As the moon meets with Chiron, it’s possible that financial or resource woes require some tenderness and care.