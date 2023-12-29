Daily Horoscope: December 30, 2023

Surprises pop up as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 9:39 AM, inviting us to think on our toes. We’re feeling humorous and playful as the moon aligns with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius at 4:00 PM. We’re nudged to acknowledge that life is a spiritual process and give thanks for our relationships as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct at 9:40 PM. Learning moments are all around!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re taking a closer look at your convictions about what’s most important in life as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. Your priorities, preferences, and perspectives on wealth and security could be changing. Freedom and fortune might mean something very different to you now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re making peace with the past and turning lemons into lemonade as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. This is an auspicious time to contemplate your relationships (and personal development) from a life-cycle perspective. What phases do you feel yourself in now? What is being laid to rest and what’s emerging from within?

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Jupiter in Taurus turns direct, inviting you to consider the spiritual journey your relationships are (and have been) navigating. Partnership qualities or experiences that have been overlooked and kept at a distance could come up for a closer look now, encouraging you to pay more attention to your intuition.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your social influences could be finding a more constant place in your daily life as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. Perhaps you’ll join a new team or friend group, or enter a community that supports your wellbeing and loftiest goals in ways you’ve only dreamed. Either way, you’re closing the year on a solid note as you prepare to do big things and follow a path that feels most true to you in the coming solar revolution.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Jupiter in Taurus turns direct, inviting you to recognize the leaps and bounds you’ve made since last spring, and to take a bow before the next act in your career or life’s calling. You could feel more sure of—and connected to—what brings you joy and fulfillment going forward. Inspiration to express your unique talents for public audiences can rise and fuel your creative juices over the coming weeks.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might be pondering your fortune in life as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct, inspiring you to ask deep questions about where you came from and where you’re going. It’s a great day to pin a vision board of the destinations you want to see and the journeys you hope to take. Perhaps you’ll find ways to bring a piece of paradise or cultural experience to your home in the meantime.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re reorienting which contracts, agreements, and investments you want to make (or maintain) and which might be worth letting go as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. A plan to renew or reinvest in your education could be underway or you might be relieving yourself from old debts.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Gratitude for your relationships comes into focus as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. The material circumstances that tie you and others together can feel fortuitous, encouraging you to meditate on the value significant others bring to your life. The most consistent people in your life could be a true gift.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re nudged to notice a pattern or supportive rhythm that feels most beneficial to your overall wellbeing as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. You might be inspired by cultural perspectives that aim to foster beauty from the inside out. Positive affirmations can feel rather attractive at this time, though embodied practices and rituals promise to take those to the next level.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your creative instincts are looking for channels to express themselves as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct, though you might find yourself reserving your natural gifts for a select few or keeping something precious to you a secret. Energy and anticipation about a passion project could be building as you wait for their readiness to be revealed. Romance and pleasure could also be blessed with a sense of revival at this time!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Inspiration to think outside the container you know as home arrives as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. As the planet of hope, Jupiter’s forward turning motion encourages you to entertain dreams about settling on new ground or simply finding more space and freedom to pursue the path of your heart’s desire. Perhaps it’s time to bid farewell to old narratives and family dynamics that have kept you from growing up strong or believing in yourself.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Inspiration to brush up on your education or take your career in a new direction arrives as Jupiter in Taurus turns direct. Important information may pop up now, or you could change your stance about a political issue you’ve been tracking. The possibilities are wide and grand, and you’re expanding your mind to exponential degrees!