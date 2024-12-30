Daily Horoscope: December 30, 2024

Mercury forms an auspicious trine with Chiron retrograde just as the latter dwarf planet begins its direct return. Chiron’s placement in Aries has been highlighting sensitive areas in relationships with others and the ones we maintain with ourselves. With its transition out of retrograde, learning how to strengthen these connections using past experience instead of damaging them because of our previous hurt becomes easier. But don’t feel like you have to go changing things all at once, stargazer. The Moon is at its darkest phase today, encouraging rest and reflection over action and aggression.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The pesky square between Mars retrograde and Haumea continues, but Chiron’s shift out of retrograde under your celestial domain adds more positive energy to your overall forecast. Trusting your instincts can be difficult. Your indecisiveness or uncertainty aren’t signs of failure, Aries. They’re good indicators that you care enough to want to make sure you’re right.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde maintains its square with Venus under your sign and Aquarius, placing several opposing forces at odds. Your earth-ruled energy and Aquarius’ air-ruled tendencies creates conflict between your desire for stability and your desire to pursue your passions. Sometimes, what we need doesn’t always look like what we want. The quicker you make peace with that, the better, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with Chiron as the latter dwarf planet returns direct under Aries. Navigating and learning from your past experiences becomes easier under this fortuitous alignment, creating an ideal opportunity to grow and evolve. As the old adage goes, you can’t have a rainbow without the rain. There is a silver lining here.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The new Moon gently nudges us toward a place of rest, relaxation, and closure. Consider the next steps you want to take without worrying about mustering the energy to do so. This dark lunar phase encourages more planting and watering, not plucking and pruning. Indeed, there will be time to enjoy the benefits of your hard work soon enough, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a potent conjunction with the new Moon in Capricorn today, fostering a productive energy conducive to accomplishing goals, tying up loose ends before the new year begins, and settling on long-term aspirations. Don’t get too caught up in the how or when right now, Leo. The stars urge you to focus on the what and the why.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Chiron continue their auspicious trine in Sagittarius and Aries today, with the latter planet shifting from retrograde to direct. As your ruling celestial body increases mental clarity and motivation, Chiron adds an emotional element to the mix. What feelings are you chasing? Perhaps more importantly, which are you trying to avoid? Use these internal cues as your roadmap, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The challenging square between Uranus retrograde and your ruling planet, Venus, continues, maintaining a general atmosphere of instability and shakiness in areas of love and money. Try not to let the passing days discourage you, Libra. These recurring conflicts might feel like they’re going to last forever, but you mustn’t let this skewed perspective discourage you. Try to trust the process.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea, the dwarf planet that’s been giving you grief in the form of a pesky square with Mars retrograde under your sign and Leo, creates a more favorable sextile with the new Moon in Capricorn today. Capitalize on this good energy while it’s here by sitting down and making plans for the future. Break bigger problems down into bite-size pieces.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, and dwarf planet Makemake continues under Gemini and Scorpio. Tremendous change is on the horizon, but achieving it will require a flexible mindset. Don’t be so quick to assume you know the best way to accomplish something, Sagittarius. Never underestimate the power of your community to help you grow and evolve.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The square between Saturn and Mercury persists, elevating challenges pertaining to personal growth, boundaries, and discipline. Remember, Capricorn: learning when not to act is just as important as knowing when to do so. Committing yourself to rest is just as crucial of an obligation as any of the other responsibilities you’ve piled onto your plate. Put yourself on your list of priorities.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ tense square with Venus continues, maintaining friction in areas of love, money, or self-image. As the former planet pushes you toward new ideas and beliefs, the latter celestial body can warp priorities by favoring short-term satisfaction over long-term gratification. Be wary of the allure of new, sparkly things, Aquarius. Once the novelty fades, so, too, does its shimmer.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Mercury continue their challenging square under your sign and Sagittarius, creating a paradoxical energy as your water and Sag’s fire energies collide. This cosmic alignment indicates shifts in your emotional and mental approach to daily obligations and relationships. As we prepare for a new year ahead, the stars urge you to be more honest with yourself, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

