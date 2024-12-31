Daily Horoscope: December 31, 2024

Yesterday’s new Moon might have been the darkest part of the lunar cycle, but its effects continue into the final day of the year as the Moon makes its way through Capricorn. Under the restorative blanket of this lunar phase, the stars encourage us to set clear intentions for the year ahead. What can you stand to leave behind in 2024? What values and beliefs do you hope to follow in 2025? This exercise won’t guarantee a lack of hardship in the following year, but it will undoubtedly minimize the risk. How will your sign fare on the final day of the year?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Setting your intentions for the new year becomes increasingly difficult under the influence of the challenging square between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Haumea. In this case, why not list multiple intentions, even if they have contrasting end goals? Exploring several options is far more productive than deciding to pursue none at all, even if they feel similar.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The square between Uranus retrograde and your ruling planet, Venus, under your celestial domain and Aquarius is starting to wane, but don’t rest on your haunches quite yet, stargazer. Unexpected discoveries are still likely to arise in areas of love and finance. Be wary of growing too comfortable in any one reality. Things are liable to change soon, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Mercury eases out of its direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, it will become easier to explore and adapt to new perspectives and beliefs as we transition into the new year. Your ruling planet’s placement in Sagittarius adds an aspirational element to your celestial forecast, setting the stage for you to make meaningful and impactful resolutions. Dig a little deeper.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The still-dark Moon passes into Capricorn, shifting emotional and mental focus toward planning and preparation for what’s ahead. Keep in mind, Cancer: preparation is not the same as action. As tempting as it might be to burst forward with your ideas, the stars encourage a more tactful approach. Indeed, a little bit of self-control can go a long, long way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with the new Moon begins to wane as we approach the final hours of this year, but its retrospective influence isn’t through with you yet, Leo. Don’t underestimate your pride’s ability to misguide you into thinking you’ve learned all you can from the previous twelve months. What revelations are you hiding from to protect your ego from bruising?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The tense opposition between Mercury and Jupiter retrograde continues to ease, lessening the burden of the latter planet’s emotional and mental discoveries. Realizing that you need to make a life adjustment can be scary at first. After all, there was a time when you believed you were on the right path. Now, you have the chance to make sure that you are.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake and the still-dark Moon form a challenging square in your celestial domain and Capricorn, respectively, signaling conflict in areas of community involvement, your attachment to your external environment, and philanthropy. The stars urge you to regroup and recenter your values and beliefs. For what causes do you intend to fight in the new year? You must figure it out soon, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The ongoing square between Haumea and Mars retrograde under your sign and Leo continues to challenge preconceived notions and beliefs, which is making the transition into the new year rocky, to say the least. Perhaps the reason that trusting your instincts hasn’t been working is that the universe is trying to tell you it’s time for something different, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its auspicious trine with Makemake, encouraging exploration of new ways to reconnect and give back to your community, big and small. Don’t underestimate the significant impact even minor acts of kindness can make, Sagittarius. None of us can change the whole world. But we can all improve upon our own in slight, meaningful ways. Keep pushing forward.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, maintains a tense square with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces and Gemini, respectively. There is a fine line between standing your ground and making things harder on yourself by refusing to go along with the universe’s natural ebb and flow. The stars offer a subtle warning today, reminding you your energy is better spent problem-solving than complaining.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ square with Venus isn’t the most easy-going alignment with which to enter the new year, but it’s certainly not an impossible one. As your ruling planet increases the chances for chaos and surprise, Venus’ influence focuses these unexpected discoveries in areas of love and finance. Choose your investments carefully, Aquarius. You can’t prevent all disasters, but you can prevent some.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your celestial domain ends the year with Saturn and Neptune in its midst, the latter of which, of course, is your ruling planet. The presence of these two cosmic bodies under your sign emphasizes discipline, responsibility, imagination, and intuition. Great changes are on the horizon, but it will take hard work to get to enjoy them. Prepare yourself now, Pisces.

