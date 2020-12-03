Daily Horoscope: December 4, 2020

The moon in Cancer opposes Jupiter and Saturn at 1:52 AM and 5:29 AM, respectively, asking us to take time to entertain the advice of our elders. The moon enters passionate fire sign Leo at 7:53 AM and connects with Mercury at 4:51 PM, encouraging communication. The moon clashes with Uranus at 9:38 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Unexpected gifts may arrive, but so might unexpected costs, so be mindful about your spending and investing.

Taurus

Your attention turns to your home and family life today as the moon enters Leo. Astrologers often call you stubborn and predictable, Taurus, but today you are anything but!

Gemini

Today is all about communication as the moon enters Leo and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your mind. A brilliant boost in your intuitive abilities takes place.

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. Unexpected shifts concerning money take place as the moon clashes with Uranus—think things through before you take a risk.

Leo

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Leo! It’s time to reconnect with yourself, your emotions, and your purpose. You’re making important changes in your career today.

Virgo

The moon enters Leo, finding you eager to catch up on rest and quality time with yourself. The moon clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing some unusual conversations and ideas your way.

Libra

The moon enters warm, friendly Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re connecting with eccentric people as it clashes with Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Unexpected meetings take place as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing news from afar and finding you making plans concerning school and travel. Unexpected changes in plans take place as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo, finding you reflecting on closure. You’re paying off debts, accepting apologies, and wiping the slate clean. Unexpected thrills arrive as the moon clashes with electric Uranus.

Aquarius

Your attention turns to your partnerships as the moon enters Leo! You’re making some surprising changes regarding your home, family, and private life as the moon clashes with rebel Uranus.

Pisces

You’re getting your to-do list organized today as the moon enters Leo! But unexpected changes in plans may take place as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. Surprising news arrives.

