Daily Horoscope: December 4, 2023

The comfort that predictability and carefully made plans often offer us could feel challenged by too much rigidity as the moon in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces at 1:26 AM, reminding us of the significance of boundaries, within and without. If we’re trying to take on too much, we’ll be reminded to put some things down for now. We’re feeling more stable and assured as the moon harmonizes with Mercury in Capricorn and Jupiter in Taurus at 5:12 AM and 12:33 PM, respectively.

Venus enters enigmatic and instinctual Scorpio at 1:51 PM, inviting us to live more adventurously and explore our connection with pleasure from a genuinely curious perspective. For some of us, that will mean approaching love, money, and the presence of beauty with a wanderer’s eyes, in search of an obscure object of desire over the horizon. For others, it means getting internally investigative, tracking and noticing our subtle responses to proximity and distance in our relationships and with our evolving fortunes.

The moon clashes with Mars in Sagittarius at 1:52 PM, encouraging us not to get ahead of ourselves and to stay grounded in the here and now.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be strategizing to manifest something out of the ordinary for your partnerships, perhaps a bit of adventure and novelty as Venus enters Scorpio. Conversations about financial goals can arise and you may be planning to embark on an exciting trip or invest in your future together.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re feeling curious and open to learning new things, especially about other people, as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Inspiration on how to spice up your love life could come to you as Venus enters Scorpio, encouraging you to test the waters or demonstrate your affection sincerely.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus enters Scorpio, inspiring you to approach your relationships with fresh eyes. You might feel motivated to break out of a relationship rut or appreciate the security that comes from an already established partnership dedicated to keeping the magic alive!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus enters Scorpio, inspiring you to find ways to keep the romance alive, not just in your love life, but in the rhythm and routines of your everyday. Your creativity could have an extra spark to it at this time, making it a wonderful period for crafting, baking, or expressive arts if you’re into those sorts of things. Perhaps it’s time to begin a marathon of an entertaining series!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A certain magical element could come alive in your home and with family as Venus enters Scorpio. It’s a wonderful time to decorate, host cheerful company, and maybe even energetically cleanse your living space with a festive simmer pot, good vibes, and seasonal music.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be feeling a bit more social and open to seeing the world through new eyes as the moon in your sign harmonizes with your ruling planet, Mercury, in Capricorn. You might feel inspired to get more familiar with the people and businesses in your neighborhood and local community as Venus enters Scorpio. There’s a good chance you could discover a hidden gem that’s been just around the corner all along. Perhaps it’s time to get on a first-name basis with a friendly face you often run into at your favorite shop or exchange numbers with someone from class.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Love notes or cherished holiday greetings could arrive, sparking a warm glow within the season’s longer evenings over the coming weeks as your ruling planet, Venus, enters Scorpio today. Opportunities to book a local adventure or learn something valuable might be gifted to you now. The way you handle, think, and feel about money and material possessions could also be changing.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your self-confidence can feel boosted or in a state of transformation as Venus enters your sign, Scorpio. Whether you’d openly admit it, your powers of attraction are particularly potent at this time, making it an opportune period to seek out lucrative gigs or projects (if you wish) or focus on gaining interest and traction for an already established enterprise you’re pouring yourself into. People could be thrilled to meet you and encounter whatever you’re creating or promoting at this time, so don’t be too shy!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your inner beauty can really shine through as Venus enters Scorpio. You might feel motivated to see your dreams play out in real life now, though this is actually an opportunity to reflect on the experiences you’re wishing to embody. What feelings or transformative processes do you want to mobilize and how might these bring you a deeper sense of connection with yourself and those around you?

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Dreams of portent could surface as Venus enters Scorpio, and you might find that forgotten wishes come true in unexpected and mysterious ways. Someone you met in a dream could come into your life or you might be dreaming about people from your social circle, encouraging you to reflect on the narratives and quality of feelings these encounters bring. It might still be unclear at this point, but your hopes and aspirations are transforming.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus enters Scorpio, inviting you to connect with people in your field and embrace a bit more visibility in your public roles and career. It’s a great time to network with people in your social sphere and lean into the inspiration that keeps you looking forward. New friendships and alliances could be forming now, too.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Inspiration to put new stamps in your passport or adopt new attitudes about your future could arise as Venus enters Scorpio. This is also a great time to be in touch with your ethics and model ideas of justice for others who might look up to you and your leadership.