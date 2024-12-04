Daily Horoscope: December 4, 2024

A waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn finds itself in the middle of two potent cosmic alignments. First, it forms a challenging square with Makemake in Libra. Second, it flies in a favorable sextile with Saturn in Pisces. The fact that the more conflict-ridden aspect appears with Makemake, a dwarf planet that governs our activist spirit and how we contribute to our immediate community, suggests difficulties in charity and social support. Fortunately, the growing Moon’s sextile with Saturn signals a net positive. Given this disciplinarian planet’s propensity for setting boundaries, the stars seem to suggest a need to draw a line between helping others and completely sacrificing yourself.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As your ruling planet, Mars, continues its trek through social, charismatic Leo, the urge to connect with those around you remains strong. However, be wary of any negativity from the challenging square between the waxing crescent Moon and Makemake. Performative charity isn’t quite the same as giving from your heart, Aries. Don’t turn other people’s suffering into your stage.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Neptune retrograde form a favorable sextile in Capricorn and Pisces, suggesting a need to nurture your dreams and find ways to root them in your current reality. What sort of tangible investments can you make emotionally and financially to get you to where you want to be, Taurus? You won’t get there without giving a little bit of yourself first.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s direct opposition to Jupiter continues, causing these two retrograde planets’ energies to clash and compete with one another. Paired with your ruling planet’s square with Saturn, the stars indicate a struggle to adopt or believe new ideas. Remember, Gemini: everything you currently hold dear was once something you had to warm up to. Give this some more time to settle in.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the waxing crescent Moon, finds itself in a corresponding square with Makemake and sextile with Saturn. As difficult as it can be for you to place clear boundaries on your emotions, finances, and other personal resources, you’ll have to learn how to do it sometime. Why not start now? Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun holds its trine with Mars under Sagittarius and your sign, respectively, turning up the heat with multiple fire-ruled celestial players. While Mars’ transit through your sign encourages motivation to connect, grow, and, yes, even show off, the Moon’s challenging square with Makemake offers a different perspective. Helping to uplift others and helping to be uplifted aren’t the same thing, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde continues in Sagittarius and Gemini, respectively. Both of these celestial domains tend to have a loftier, less pragmatic approach to accomplishing goals and building perspective. Allow their flexible energy to influence your typically rigid way of thinking, Virgo. Keeping an open mind will make any potential shakeups from Mercury retrograde a bit easier to manage.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with Neptune retrograde in Capricorn and Pisces. This positive, albeit inactive, alignment indicates an opportunity to reprioritize your dreams and reconfigure how they fit into your home life. Paired with Makemake’s square to the waxing crescent Moon, the stars suggest you might need to give something up in order to reach your goals.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto eases into a potent conjunction with Ceres as the latter dwarf planet crosses over from Capricorn into Aquarius. What we need isn’t necessarily going to be what we want, and that dissonance is something you’ll be dealing with your entire life, Scorpio. The quicker you focus on your needs first, the faster you can move on to your desires and wishes.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s direct opposition to Mercury continues, maintaining a retrograde-heavy influence on your celestial forecast. As your ruling planet continues to shake up old ideas and present you with new beliefs, Mercury retrograde offers the pesky mishaps and miscommunications that make new beliefs necessary in the first place. It’s a tumultuous time, but these conflicts aren’t impossible to manage, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn continues its challenging square with the Sun and Mercury retrograde in Pisces and Sagittarius, suggesting a lack or blurring of emotional boundaries in relation to social connections, technological advancement, and education. The pursuit of greatness is a noble one. But don’t forget to include joy and inner peace on your list of goals, Capricorn. Otherwise, that success won’t be so sweet.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet continues its corresponding trine with Venus and sextile with Neptune retrograde. Two positive alignments, Uranus’ encouragement of pushing against the status quo lends itself to finding new ways to bolster your emotional and financial investments and follow your dreams at the same time. Indeed, the stars seem to be in your favor, Aquarius. Don’t miss an opportunity while it’s here.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde continues its favorable sextile with Venus under your celestial domain and Capricorn, respectively. Lofty daydreams are a great place to start when determining a direction for your life path. But eventually, you’ll have to get into the nitty-gritty of logistics and planning. The stars’ positive but inactive aspect with one another suggests it’s time to enter the planning phase.

