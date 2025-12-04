Daily Horoscope: December 4, 2025

The full Moon turns the emotional volume up today, sending every sign into a headspace where honesty feels strangely unavoidable. Sagittarius season keeps the mood bright and restless, while the lunar energy in Gemini teases out thoughts you’ve kept tucked away for too long. No one drifts through this one, stargazer. Each sign is invited to look directly at something they’ve been circling and decide what they’d like it to become. Some realizations feel tender, others a little wild, but all of them point toward genuine movement. Think of today as an invitation to step into the truth that actually frees you.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars fires up your Sagittarius zone today, and the world feels like it’s daring you to go bigger. Let it. There’s something energizing about being an Aries right now, like the universe tossed you the mic and stepped back to watch. Aries, remind yourself that confidence isn’t a gamble when it comes from a place you trust. Choose the path that excites you and move toward it with heart.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon faces Venus today, bringing an honest feeling to the surface. It’s gentle but unmistakable, a reminder that you’re allowed to want softness without explanation. You may crave comfort that goes beyond snacks and soft blankets. Taurus, honor the part of you that wants tenderness without apology and let someone meet you in a way that actually warms you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s hanging out in Scorpio, sharpening your instincts in a way that feels strangely comforting. You might notice yourself picking up on things you’d usually overlook, and it gives you an edge you weren’t expecting. Gemini, trust the thought that returns more than once. There’s meaning in it, and following it could land you exactly where you want to be.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A full Moon in Gemini amplifies everything swirling inside you today, but in a way that feels strangely energizing. The Moon’s trine to Pluto helps you notice what’s ready to grow, while its opposition to Venus reminds you who feels good to keep close. Cancer, give yourself permission to want more connection. Something meaningful is ready to open when you reach for it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The full Moon lights up your social instincts and gives you a boost that feels overdue. There’s a spark in the air that pulls you toward people who energize you instead of draining you. Leo, pay attention to who makes your chest loosen a little. Someone’s presence reminds you of your own magnetism, and leaning into that feeling brings something good your way.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s vibe in Scorpio sharpens your attention in a way that feels purposeful, almost like someone adjusted the lens on your inner world. You notice motives, patterns, and opportunities that weren’t obvious before. Virgo, trust the thought you keep circling back to. There’s truth in it, and giving it space today could shape something meaningful for you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something in you wants softness today, and the feeling keeps tapping your shoulder until you acknowledge it. You’re craving connection in a way that feels honest instead of needy, which is its own kind of relief. Libra, let yourself move toward the person who brings out your calmest breath. You deserve relationships that feel steady the moment you step into them.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your mind sharpens today, almost as if someone turned on a light in a room you’ve been walking through for years. Conversations reveal more than they aim to, and you catch every nuance without effort. Scorpio, use this edge to choose what deserves your energy. Releasing one small obligation opens the door for something far more aligned with where you’re heading.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Something in you wants a bolder story today, and the feeling refuses to sit in the back row. Jupiter retrograde pulls your attention to the ambitions you abandoned because they felt inconvenient or too big for the moment. Sagittarius, let one of those old ideas breathe again. You might realize you never outgrew it—you just needed the confidence to own it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your mind drifts toward possibility today, which might feel unfamiliar when you’re used to running on strategy. Saturn in Pisces softens the edges just enough for imagination to get a word in. Capricorn, let one idea tempt you instead of shutting it down for not being “practical.” A little curiosity could open a door your discipline kept locked for years.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your thoughts feel electric today, almost as if your mind is testing out new routes before you’ve even decided to take them. You sense a shift forming, and your instinct picks up on it faster than logic can explain. Aquarius, follow the idea that gives you a jolt of possibility. One small pivot could reshape the week in your favor.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination moves with its own tide today, and something meaningful rises to the surface when you stop trying to name the feeling too fast. There’s a softness in your thoughts that encourages honesty instead of escape. Pisces, let one emotion stand without explaining it away. Giving it room could lead you to an insight you’ve been circling for months.

