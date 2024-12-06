Daily Horoscope: December 6, 2024

The waxing crescent Moon moves from its conjunction with Venus, Ceres, and Pluto on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius, forming two positive alignments with the Sun and Makemake. The Moon’s respective sextile and trine with these celestial bodies suggests a cosmic push toward finding ways we can give back to our communities. Makemake’s influence is not limited to only philanthropy and charity in the traditional sense. This dwarf planet also governs the energy we put into the world around us, which can be just as beneficial—or, conversely, detrimental. Mercury and Jupiter retrogrades’ ongoing opposition continues to emphasize listening, learning, and being open to new possibilities.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Chiron retrograde is slowly easing into an auspicious trine with the Sun under your sign and Sagittarius, respectively. This doubled fire energy increases passion, drive, and assertion. Given Chiron’s influence over our emotional soft spots and past-borne weaknesses, the stars seem to present an opportunity to learn, become stronger by, and ultimately, let go of, our past mistakes.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The potent conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus, Pluto, and Ceres maintains its harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde, which is currently flying through your celestial domain. Ceres’ close connection to Venus and Pluto suggests major transformations are ahead, particularly in areas of love or finance. With Uranus retrograde in the mix, the stars are practically guaranteeing it will be unexpected.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet continues its opposition with Jupiter retrograde and conjunction with the Sun, creating a powerful and mind-altering cosmic alignment that is liable to leave your head spinning. Remember, Gemini: you don’t need to make your mind up about anything immediately. Explore your options. Feel this out a little longer. Wait until you feel like fully acclimated, then decide.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a favorable sextile with the Sun and an even more fortuitous trine with Makemake. The latter dwarf planet’s influence over how we give to and empower our immediate communities suggests a reinforced need to do so, and luckily, the waxing crescent Moon provides ample celestial energy in this pursuit. Get out there. Lend a hand.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with Mercury retrograde and direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde continues. While this is certainly a challenging alignment, it isn’t impossible. Be wary of allowing mishaps or miscommunications to damage your ego. Mistakes happen. Don’t make mountains out of molehills, Leo. Keep your heart open to what others have to say. The stars encourage you to practice greater empathy.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s conjunction with the Sun and direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde continues, maintaining this overarching sense of flux and surprise. The cosmos keeps throwing new ideas at you, and only you can decide how you’re going to react to these discoveries. Sure, burying your head in the sand is an option. But do you really think it’s a productive one?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus continues its conjunction with Ceres and Pluto on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius, signaling major transformations ahead. The celestial combination’s trek from pragmatic Capricorn to fanciful, aspirational Aquarius suggests these changes will bring great joy and prosperity. For now, keep doing what you’re doing, Libra. The stars’ alignment indicates you’re on the right path, even if it feels unsteady.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet maintains its potent conjunction with Venus and Ceres, ushering in a new period of growth in areas of love, finance, or your relationship with yourself. Keep in mind that these kinds of metamorphoses often feel uncomfortable at first. Don’t let the butterflies in your stomach convince you that you’ve made a wrong turn. This unease will pass.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s opposition to the Sun and Mercury retrograde continues, flashing a warning sign of bruised egos and avoidable conflict ahead. Be extra cautious over your words and actions today, Sagittarius. Just because you can forgive and forget doesn’t mean others are that willing to do so. Once you say something, you can’t ever fully take it back in their mind.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with the Sun and Mercury retrograde strengthens today, emphasizing areas in your life that require greater discipline and fortitude. Mercury raises the potential for chaos and errors. You can avoid the worst of these mishaps by proceeding cautiously, checking your work, and holding yourself accountable for your words and actions. This is challenging but not impossible.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde forms an auspicious trine with the potent conjunction of Venus, Ceres, and Pluto on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. With your former ruling planet’s placement in Taurus in the mix, all cosmic signs point to transformations ahead that will be as overarching as they are surprising. Now’s the time for exploring your options. Don’t lock yourself to commitment, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing square between Saturn and the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury retrograde under your sign and Sagittarius perpetuates the battle between your ruling water energy and Sag’s fire energy. Throwing your hands up and succumbing to failure isn’t the same thing as problem-solving, Pisces. Even if it feels like the problem went away, you’re robbing yourself of your own evolution.

