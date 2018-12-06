Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for our very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

There is a new moon in Sagittarius at 2:20 AM—new adventures are coming, but they might feel far away at this time. Make time to sit quietly and tap into your inner voice today. There’s a confusing energy in the air, and trying to force things to be what they aren’t is a very bad idea with aggressive Mars meeting delusional Neptune at 9:12 AM. Check in on your more paranoid or uneasy friends, since they will need help staying grounded today! Spend time making art, dancing, and enjoying music. This is a day to be and feel, not to take action or problem-solve.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

There is a new moon in your sign today, Sagittarius! A fresh start is here, although it might not feel that way considering the confusing energy in the air—just go slow and take your time! Trust your intuition and take care of your heart.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The new moon in Sagittarius finds your intuition especially active today, Capricorn. Intriguing conversations come your way—however, it isn’t the day to try to make sense of things since so much is up in the air.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The new moon in Sagittarius brings a new social circle your way, Aquarius, but first: Sleep. Catch up on rest. Sit with the messages that arrive in your dreams.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

This morning’s new moon in Sagittarius activates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, but dear Pisces, today isn’t the day to try and make things happen. Instead, it’s time to dream and explore your brilliant imagination.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The new moon in Sagittarius is here, and it’s bringing fantastic new adventures your way—even though you’re probably too sleepy to embark on them just yet, dear ram. Take your time!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The new moon in Sagittarius finds you sitting with very deep emotions, Taurus. You’re wondering where you fit in—so much has been changing. You’re in the middle of a great shift.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s new moon in Sagittarius activates the relationship sector of your chart, Gemini, and a fresh start is on the way—even though things may feel very confusing, especially at work.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in Sagittarius asks you to take a close look at your self-care routine, as well as to think about your mundane, everyday tasks—are you staying on top of things, or are you overwhelmed by your responsibilities? It’s not the easiest day to fix these issues, but it’s important that you become aware of them.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The new moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius asks you to connect deeply with your heart’s desire. Confusing emotions and fears about the future arise today, but you can face anything, dear Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The new moon in fire sign Sagittarius is keeping your home warm and cozy. Nostalgic feelings are in the air. Interesting developments take place in your relationships—however, this isn’t the day to figure things out with a “what are we” conversation.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The new moon in Sagittarius brings a fresh start around communication—however, making plans today isn’t so easy, so keep things open and flexible!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

There’s a magical energy in your relationships today—however, making too many plans or decisions will be fruitless and may end up leaving you feeling deflated. The new moon in Sagittarius brings a fresh start to your finances.

