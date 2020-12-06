Daily Horoscope: December 7, 2020

The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus at 3:45 AM, inspiring us to try things in a new way. The moon squares off with Mercury at 6:24 AM, kicking up communication, and we’re changing direction as the moon clashes with the sun at 7:37 PM. The moon opposes Neptune at 10:46 PM, finding us in an especially sensitive mood: Find ways to stay grounded in reality, things are probably neither as bad or as great as you think!

All times ET.

Aries

When there is something on your to-do list, you like to cross it off as soon as possible, dear Aries, but sometimes, you just need to slack off! Give yourself a break today; plans have been changing and you need a minute to regroup.

Taurus

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a romantic mood! But some confusion pops up in your social life. Take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions.

Gemini

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your home and family life today. You’re feeling confused about where to head in your career. Take it slow today, eat some comfort food, and touch base with your loved ones.

Cancer

The moon in Virgo illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, but some misunderstandings could take place as the moon opposes hazy Neptune. Trust your intuition; don’t rush things today.

Leo

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on money today, but some confusion concerning debts, taxes, and shared resources may arise as the moon opposes Neptune. Take it slow!

Virgo

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! You’re getting in touch with your emotions, but understanding your partners could be quite confusing today. Take it slow and explore emotions together slowly. There’s no need to come to conclusions today!

Libra

The moon in Virgo finds you in a private mood today, Libra. Confusion concerning your tasks and responsibilities may arise as the moon opposes Neptune: Cut yourself some slack, and catch up on rest if you need it.

Scorpio

The moon in Virgo illuminates the friendship sector of your chart today, but there may be some confusion in your social or love life. Take things slow, and do your best to have a sense of humor (while being sensitive to people’s feelings, of course!).

Sagittarius

The moon in Virgo finds you reflecting on your professional goals, but confusion regarding the past, or insecurity at home, is also on your mind. Give yourself a break during this confusing time!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, bringing you news from abroad. Be mindful about delays or misunderstandings as the moon opposes Neptune.

Aquarius

The moon in Virgo finds you and your partners exploring your connection on a deeper level. One aspect of your partnerships that requires some patience at this time is finances: Go slow with decisions regarding money today; confusion abounds as the moon opposes Neptune.

Pisces

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, finding you focused on your relationships. However, the moon opposes your ruling planet Neptune, so you might feel confused about your feelings! It’s OK if you don’t know what you want yet. Try to connect with what you’re enjoying in the present moment.

