Daily Horoscope: December 8, 2020

The moon in Virgo connects with Venus at 3:21 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere, and we’re feeling powerful as the moon connects with Pluto at 7:52 AM. The moon connects with jovial Jupiter at 3:09 PM, finding us in a generous mood, but we’re setting boundaries as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 5:35 PM. The moon enters Libra at 7:01 PM, bringing a shift in energy and inspiring connection.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, making this a wonderful time to connect, meet new people, and learn more about your partner’s perspective.

Taurus

The moon enters air sign Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals. This is a wonderful time to reflect on your habits and consider how you want to shift your schedule.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity—cute! A flirtatious and artistic mood flows. Treat yourself to some fun!

Cancer

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Spruce up your space and treat yourself to a delicious, comforting meal. Connect with the people closest to your heart!

Leo

The moon enters logical air sign Libra, helping you talk out your feelings. It’s a great time to pick up your journaling practice and reflect on communication.

Virgo

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances and security. Enjoy a treat today, but get clear on your budget, too. Think about your material goals for the next month.

Libra

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, and the world is on your emotional wavelength! Connection and cooperation are important themes at this time. Reflect on your feelings, and think about how you want things to shift over the next month.

Scorpio

You’re in a private mood as the moon enters Libra. Catch up on rest and quality time alone. You have a very strong intuition and now is a great time to reconnect with your inner voice.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Libra today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and making this a lovely time to connect with friends and network with new people. You’re dreaming up a new vision of the future, and it’s a great time to create a vision board.

Capricorn

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the career sector of your chart. Some reward or recognition may be coming your way! Reflect on your reputation and what you want to be known for.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, possibly bringing news from abroad or inspiring you to plan your next trip. New opportunities are arriving! Adventure is on the horizon.

Pisces

The moon enters Libra, activating a highly sensitive sector of your chart. You’re looking to wipe the slate clean: You’re gaining closure on the past and paying off debts. Complicated financial issues are addressed.

