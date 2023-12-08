Daily Horoscope: December 9, 2023

Our passions and desires seek a viable channel of expression as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 1:33 AM. We’re indulging in the excitement of mysteries as the moon meets Venus in Scorpio at 9:24 AM and letting ourselves get carried away in wonder as it opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 10:41 AM. We’re inspired to ask deep questions as the moon mingles with Mercury in Capricorn at 12:46 PM. Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 10:35 PM, creating more awareness and possibilities for growth in our relationships.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Conversations about where a partnership is headed could arise as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, motivating a deeper look at shared and differing values. You could feel appreciative of the way a counterpart’s views and methods complement your own, encouraging proposals or the desire to expand your possibilities together. Promises or vows could be made now, and business deals might be sealed, too!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Discussions about commitment can arise within your partnerships, both personal and professional, as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Partners might need a bit more reassurance or grounding at this time, but you’re optimistic about facing the odds of whatever comes your way, together. Your consistency is cultivating trust between you now.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The idea of healthy attachment could come up for deeper investigation today as Venus in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to interview partners or couples with significant experience under their belt. You might wonder or fear what your attachment stance says about you, though your counterparts could remind you that a label isn’t a life sentence. Consider it an invitation to explore and navigate your way through complex emotions and relational dynamics.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Creativity seems to ooze from your being, flowing into your work and routines, and sparking faith in your hopes and dreams as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Your social circle could be your greatest cheerleader today!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your family may share exciting news as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, or you might be inviting them to reap the rewards of an accomplishment that elevates and benefits all of you. It’s an auspicious time to make profound changes in your personal and professional lives.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Spirited discussions can unfold as Venus in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to notice your biases and be curious about where other people are coming from. You might be presented with eye-opening evidence that changes your mind and the things you are, or aren’t, willing to fight for.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Money-making strategies can be on your mind today, encouraging you to brush up on your economics or have enlightening discussions with trusted advisors or responsible partners. Your love of learning may also inspire you to invest in new learning material, like a course or book, as Venus in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be feeling indulgent and optimistic about your returns on investment.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel that relationships are your “why” as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. Though you can feel strongly that you know exactly the extent of your love for others, you may be shown that the special people in your life are actually reflecting back the desires and loyal nature you possess. Commitments and demonstrations of love are favored now.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A period of rest or alone time can help you get into your zone as Venus in Scorpio faces off with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s an auspicious time to reflect on the type of lifestyle you truly want to work hard for and which distracting or unhelpful habits you want to eliminate from the equation.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An invitation to enjoy festivities and socialize could arrive as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus, connecting you with your inner light or bringing new inspiration. Be mindful of overindulgence, as excessive partying may quickly exhaust you now.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might be feeling inspired and open to sharing an ambitious vision or being more forward about the advancements you’ve made in your career or goals as Venus in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus. This is a transit where you could really feel seen and celebrated for the good things you bring to the world! People can feel motivated by witnessing how much you’ve grown, perhaps inviting a bit of friendly competition or desire to share their own accomplishments.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Philosophical discussions and global events can make you feel connected and aware of something much bigger than yourself as Venus in Scorpio opposes your planetary ruler Jupiter in Taurus. You might be inspired to adopt a brilliant method or idea and run with it. It’s an auspicious time to make the changes you wish to see in the world!