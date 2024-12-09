Daily Horoscope: December 9, 2024

As one retrograde ends, another begins. We start the work week under a newly direct Neptune, a planetary shift that returns our imaginative and creative thinking outward once more. Dreams seem more tangible, even to a fault. Proceed curiously but cautiously. Meanwhile, Mars retrograde slowly begins, creating an equally sluggish feeling across the cosmos. Mars retrograde is similar to Mercury’s in that it can create unexpected mishaps, productivity issues, and mindless errors. Motivation decreases, and the call to rest becomes stronger. Last week’s conjunction between Venus, Ceres, and Pluto persists, maintaining an overarching sense of transforming how we invest in ourselves, our lives, and our community.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, begins its retrograde period this week. Prepare for sudden drops in motivation and mindless errors. As difficult as it might be to keep up your energy, falling even further behind won’t help you out of this slump. It’s time to reach out to your immediate community for help, Aries. You’d help them. Let them help you.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Last week’s conjunction between Venus, Ceres, and Pluto continues, calling us to rethink the ways we invest in ourselves for the long haul. With Uranus retrograde in your sign, now is an ideal time to change things up and explore new possibilities. Neptune’s shift out of retrograde increases imaginative and creative energy. The stars urge you to think outside of the box, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The direct opposition between the Sun and Jupiter retrograde continues into this week. A challenging but not necessarily negative alignment, this cosmic standoff presents new ideas or beliefs that challenge the ego. Personal growth requires some degree of vulnerability—an openness to admitting you were wrong. This is all part of the process, Gemini. You’ll be grateful that you stuck it out.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The first-quarter Moon passes through a conjunction with Neptune, now direct as of this weekend. Two water-ruled celestial bodies, this combination signals greater sensitivity and forethought. Give yourself time to think things over before making major decisions. The growing lunar phase and dreamy Neptune combined create the perfect backdrop for finding ways to achieve your goals. Keep it up, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, maintains its direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde. As someone who prides themselves on navigating situations confidently, the shake ups presented by the latter retrograde planet can have more tangibly negative effects on your ego. Try not to take the opportunity to grow as a personal affront to your character. No one is immune to evolving.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s challenging square with Saturn wanes as your ruling planet flies further backward through Sagittarius, but its effects will likely continue for a little while longer. We often prove far more of ourselves in times of hardship than in even the loftiest of breezy successes. Try not to let these minor slip-ups derail your whole process, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The conjunction between Ceres, Pluto, and your ruling planet, Venus, continues. This cosmic combo highlights a need to tend to how we care for and invest in our futures. A somewhat challenging square between Venus and Haumea begins to form as your ruling planet treks further into Aquarius. Self-doubt is likely to increase. But you must keep pushing forward anyway.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Pluto, Venus, and Ceres continues, meanwhile, Venus begins to form a tense square with Haumea, currently flying under your sign. Struggling to follow your instincts in unfamiliar territory isn’t a sign of failure; it’s practically a guarantee. Be patient with yourself, Scorpio. Placing undue pressure on your shoulders won’t make this journey any easier.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s direct opposition to the Sun continues in Gemini and your celestial domain, respectively. Mercury retrograde, meanwhile, has fallen out of alignment with Jupiter. Conflict having to do with ego, aspirations, or both becomes more likely. There is a way to accomplish your goals without pushing someone down to get there—and yes, that includes you, too, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mercury retrograde form a challenging square in Pisces and Sagittarius, respectively. Water-ruled Pisces and fire-ruled Sagittarius have far more turbulent temperaments than you’re typically used to, but this can be a good thing in the face of Mercurian chaos. It takes significant discipline to keep going when the going gets tough. You’re far stronger than you realize, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and a first-quarter Moon signals bravery, confidence, and fortitude. With Mars on the cusp of retrograde, the stars offer a helpful reminder that improving upon the status quo doesn’t always mean more action. Sometimes, the exact opposite is what we need. Keep an open heart and mind to the cosmos’ message.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Now that your ruling planet, Neptune, has left retrograde, creative and imaginative energy once again turns outward. What did the introspective energy of Neptune’s retrograde period reveal to you? It isn’t just enough to acquaint yourself with your deepest desires and loftiest dreams. Once you know what it is that you want, you have to fight for it, Pisces.

