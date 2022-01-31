Daily Horoscope: February 1, 2022

The new moon in Aquarius takes place at 12:46 AM, inspiring us to try something different. The moon in Aquarius is cool and logical, but that doesn’t mean we’re feeling unemotional; in fact, we may be feeling quite curious about why we feel the way we do! The moon meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 6:01 AM, which could find us in a serious mood, setting boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s new moon in Aquarius may find you exploring new hopes and dreams for the future. You may be feeling quite serious about these themes as the moon meets the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius.

Taurus

There’s a new moon in Aquarius today, and it activates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. A new cycle may be beginning when it comes to these themes, and you could be taking your responsibilities especially seriously as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Gemini

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius may find you planning an exciting new journey. You could be traveling or pursuing a new course of study. You’re feeling focused and serious about these opportunities as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

The new moon in Aquarius finds you eager to wipe your financial slate clean, especially when it comes to things like debts or taxes. The moon meets the planet of maturity, Saturn, in Aquarius, encouraging responsibility.

Leo

A new cycle may be beginning in your relationships thanks to the new moon in your opposite sign Aquarius. Boundaries and expectations can be discussed as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo

Today’s new moon in Aquarius may find you starting a new project, routine, or schedule. You might be feeling quite serious and focused as the moon meets with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius.

Libra

Today’s new moon in Aquarius activates the sector of your chart that rules love and creativity. While this is usually a playful time of year for you, the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you feeling quite serious about these themes!

Scorpio

A fresh start at home could arrive with today’s new moon in air sign Aquarius. Important boundaries may be set as the moon meets strict Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

A new idea or conversation may begin today thanks to the new moon in Aquarius. Commitments and plans for the future can be negotiated as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The new moon in Aquarius activates the financial sector of your chart and meets your ruling planet Saturn (also in Aquarius), finding you taking a serious look at themes like wealth and security. There’s a new beginning for you when it comes to these things.

Aquarius

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Aquarius, and it meets your ruling planet Saturn, which is also in your sign. A fresh start is here, and you’re taking things quite seriously.

Pisces

Carve out time for rest during today’s new moon in Aquarius. You may have to set firm boundaries around taking time to yourself as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

