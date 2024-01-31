Daily Horoscope: February 1, 2024

We’re faced with hard decisions that invite us to weigh the pros and cons as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn at 4:03 AM. Emotional sensitivity gets turned up as the moon enters Scorpio at 3:37 PM and fears may create power struggles as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius at 4:23 PM. Opportunities to build on our emotional intelligence are unfolding.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

New agreements or deals might need to be made in your partnerships (personal or professional) as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. Discussions about trust and privacy could be arising as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

It might take extra effort to see eye-to-eye with partners (personal or professional) as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Conversations about an ambitious journey or lofty goal that would change the course of your life’s direction could feel attractive, yet stir feelings of uncertainty. A solid plan of action and an openness to adventure can dispel fears of the unknown.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Discussions about commitments, shared resources, and shared responsibilities are arising as the moon in Libra clashes with your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Capricorn. Putting a label on a relationship, or even on a creative project, might need to happen. Conversations about intellectual rights or division of labor might be arising as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Proper credit might need to be given or received.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Insensitive comments could be made within your personal relationships as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging discussions about emotional intelligence and boundaries. A new level of kindness and respect can come forth from your interpersonal dynamics if conversations are constructive. Intimacy and pleasure might be up for exploration as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with taboo-loving Pluto in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Complaints about bossiness may arise in your relationships as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. The division of chores and other household responsibilities might need to be rearranged or delegated in a new way to maintain a sense of order and cooperation within your family or living space.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might be learning new ways to express yourself or ask for what you want as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging you to practice clearer communication around preferences and gratitude. Emotional reflexes might feel touchy today as the moon enters Scorpio and clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. Others may act icy or challenge you to think logically, pointing to a clash between hot and cold. Your sensitivity is your strength; perhaps you simply need more support boosting your emotional intelligence or self-regulation skills today.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

A focus on reorganizing, emotionally and logistically, could be happening in your personal life as the moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in Capricorn. Priorities might need to be rearranged as conflicting wants and needs arise while the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. You might be realizing a certain fixation with something is messing with your wellbeing or that more discipline is needed to achieve the lifestyle you’d like to create and maintain.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

The moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, nudging you to pay attention to what motivates you and what causes you to stagnate. It could be easy to believe you should be able to “mind over matter” through mental blocks or indifference, though your body may be trying to tell you otherwise. Movement and circulation could do wonders for you today. Focus on your physical needs if you’re trying to get unstuck.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Subconscious wants and needs could be rising into your awareness as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to spend some time in reflection or meditation for “a-ha” moments to process a bit. Feelings, images, and impulses that arise might not completely make sense (perhaps some of them are from pre-verbal memories), but there’s no need to analyze and pin everything down right now. Be an observer and notice what messages might come through for you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra clashes with Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, finding you extra persuasive today. You might feel more motivated to advocate for your friends and other allies in your social network as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to spread awareness about a cause or lead a movement that could transform your community.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

A change in career or your life’s direction could be on your mind as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. You might be discovering a role or way of being in the world that moves you deeply, encouraging you to meditate on your values and the power of believing in yourself.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re a force to be reckoned with as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Pluto in Aquarius, motivating you to fight for your allies and show unwavering support for the people and causes you believe in. Your inner dialogue could be quite powerful now, and what you believe is likely to feel undeniably true, so be mindful of that.