Daily Horoscope: February 10, 2021

Mercury retrograde squares off with action planet Mars at 7:16 AM, finding us eager to push things forward—but Mercury retrograde means things are moving slow. This may bring impatience, frustration, short tempers, and harsh words. There’s no point in doing something quickly if you will just have to do it over again (Mercury retrograde is like that!), so take things slow. The moon and Saturn meet in Aquarius at 7:42 AM, encouraging boundaries. The moon clashes with Uranus at 8:51 AM, bringing surprises. The moon meets Venus at 5:11 PM and Jupiter at 6:29 PM, inspiring a loving and generous atmosphere.

Aries

There’s an argumentative energy in the air! You’re feeling impatient and are so tired of this Mercury retrograde as it clashes with your ruling planet Mars. Conflicts concerning security are on your mind.

Taurus

Mercury is currently retrograde, finding you rethinking issues concerning your career, and as it clashes with Mars today, you’re feeling impatient and short tempered. Be mindful of how stubborn you can be, Taurus!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, and today it clashes with warrior planet Mars, finding you impatient and short-tempered. It’s especially important that you think before you speak today!

Cancer

You’re hiding in your crab shell today while your friends bicker as Mercury retrograde clashes with Mars. There’s an impatient, impulsive mood in the air. If you’re considering cutting someone off, think about why and how you will do it, very thoroughly.

Leo

Leos love drama—at least until someone gets hurt. Be mindful about harsh words today as the planet of communication, Mercury (which is currently retrograde), clashes with angsty Mars.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, which is very annoying—especially today as it clashes with fiery Mars! People are impatient and short-tempered; find ways to keep your cool, and slow things down when it comes to communication.

Libra

It’s not usual for Libras to jump to conclusions, but as Mercury retrograde clashes with Mars today, you may find yourself short-tempered and impatient! Take it slow.

Scorpio

Mercury is retrograde, which means things are moving slowly or in a frustrating manner, and you’re at your limit! Your patience has worn thin and as Mercury clashes with Mars, your temper is short. Find ways to cool off today, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Mercury is currently retrograde and today it clashes with fiery Mars, finding people in an argumentative mood. If you’re in a rush to get things done, you may find you have to do it all over again.

Capricorn

Tempers are short today as Mercury retrograde clashes with fiery Mars. Things have been moving so slowly, and you’re tired of it! Avoid making rash financial decisions today, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Mercury is currently retrograde in your sign, finding you rethinking your plans and opinions. But today’s energy is weird: There’s a stubborn atmosphere, but it also feels like things have to change immediately. Slow down, Aquarius; rushing isn’t the solution!

Pisces

You’re typically a very intuitive person, but be mindful not to make assumptions today, or you may end up with your fin your mouth as Mercury retrograde clashes with impatient, impulsive Mars.

