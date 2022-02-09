Daily Horoscope: February 10, 2022

The moon in intellectual air sign Gemini squares off with philosophical Jupiter in dreamy Pisces at 12:28 AM, finding us asking big questions and exploring deep emotions! The moon connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibilities and maturity, currently in Aquarius, at 3:20 PM, encouraging us to reflect on our work and goals.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Gemini may find you in a talkative mood today. The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on long-term plans and goals. It’s an exciting time to discuss the future!

Taurus

Supportive energy flows in your career or finances as the moon in Gemini connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius. The mood is focused and productive.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, and big emotions may surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces. You’re reflecting on plans and commitments, perhaps concerning school or travel, as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini encourages you to catch up on rest and quality time with yourself. The moon’s connection with Saturn in Aquarius can help you set boundaries.

Leo

The moon in Gemini illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, and you’re reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you and your partners discussing plans and commitments.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your career. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries protecting your time and energy!

Libra

You’re in the mood to try new things today as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon also makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries.

Scorpio

Financial matters like debts or taxes may be on your mind today as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a focused atmosphere and encouraging you to reflect on security.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you having serious and productive conversations about the future.

Capricorn

The moon in detail-oriented Gemini lights up the sector of your chart that rules productivity, encouraging you to get organized, especially as it connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius. This can be a great time to review your budget, and set boundaries around your availability.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which may find you discussing goals and commitments.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini encourages you to spruce up your space and get comfortable at home. The moon’s connection with Saturn in Aquarius encourages you to set boundaries, catch up on rest, and reflect on themes like security and privacy.

