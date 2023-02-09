Daily Horoscope: February 10, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini at 4:25 AM, creating a busy atmosphere. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn at 12:16 PM: This is a powerful alignment for researching, exploring hidden or secret things, and having deep discussions! The moon connects with the sun at 10:39 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, inspiring a passionate, fiery atmosphere in your relationships! Deep discussions about your career, reputation, and long-term goals can take place as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, bringing an easygoing energy to your social life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring productivity. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, which could find you having a deep and meaningful discussion about art or desire. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, boding well for your career.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a passionate, energizing atmosphere! Your ruling planet Mercury meets Pluto Capricorn, which could find you and a partner having a deep, meaningful discussion about anything from intimacy to finances. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, inspiring open minds.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, which could find you cutting ties with the past. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, and you and a partner may be sharing secrets! The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, inspiring confidence as you embrace change.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Excitement could come up in your social life as the moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, perhaps finding you kicking an old habit or reorganizing your schedule in some significant way. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging connection.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring productivity. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a profound and important discussion about your deepest desires. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, inspiring productivity.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a passionate and creative atmosphere. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, which could find you discovering something important about the past. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, creating a playful, flirtatious energy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, which may find you cutting ties with the past. Mercury and your other ruling planet Pluto meet in Capricorn, and you’re learning a powerful secret or sharing big news! The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, which may put you in a nostalgic mood.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, which may find you connecting with someone especially motivating. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, and you’re having an important discussion about money. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, encouraging communication.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring productivity. Mercury and Pluto meet in your sign, Capricorn, which could find you sharing an important message or having an important realization! The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius, boding well for success.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a playfully competitive atmosphere! Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, which could find you discovering something important about yourself. The moon connects with the sun in your sign, Aquarius, and you’re exploring new opportunities.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, which could find you ready to cut yourself off from a dynamic that no longer suits you. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn, and you might be connecting with someone especially influential! An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius.