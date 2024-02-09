Daily Horoscope: February 10, 2024

We’re analyzing our beliefs and synthesizing swaths of information as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:25 AM. We can be quite precise about the conclusions we reach now.

The moon enters emotionally perceptive Pisces at 8:42 AM, spending the day moving toward sobering Saturn in Pisces, which it meets with at 8:45 PM. It’s a good day to reflect on our feelings and work to stay grounded as the moon also connects with Jupiter at 10:05 PM. Awareness of our sensations and their connections to subtle (and big) emotions could be quite rewarding.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Clever strategies can emerge as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. You could come up with some genius ideas on how to materialize your goals or advance a collaborative project. It’s a great day to brainstorm with friends and colleagues!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus and you may experience some light bulb moments about what you want your life to stand for or how you want to grow, mentally, spiritually, and professionally. Conversations about advancing your career or expanding your options could be unfolding.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You’re deep in thought as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to uncover a more cohesive perspective of the world and what it means to be part of it. This can be a productive time for research and spiritual reflection, as well as rewriting your biography if you have one for professional purposes. You might be interested as to what aspects of your narrative change upon editing.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Philosophical discussions about shared resources and responsibilities may arise as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Collaborative efforts to support a cause could be in the works, or you might be looking for ways to get around material limitations to make dreams come true.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Partners (professional and personal) could share insightful information that helps a work project mature and reach its potential as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. You might also feel seen for the tangible differences you’ve made in the world as others put that into quantitative figures.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Inspired conversations can help you see things from a bird’s-eye view as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Your partners could help you parse out some important information regarding your health, your work, and the approaches you take toward them.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Expressions of generosity could bring about beautiful bonding moments as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus today. You might sincerely enjoy doing a favor for a friend or partner or remember what a blessing someone in your life is when they show up for you in the ways that count.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Big feelings might be aired out in your relationships today as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, creating the opportunity to move what’s been stuck and create more understanding between you and others.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you rather self-observant and mindful about the lifestyle you’re leading, or prefer to lead. Finding ways to talk about or express what you’ve been holding in your heart can lead to a moment of healing. It’s a great day for journaling or opening up to someone who is as invested in your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing as you are.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you interested in big learning opportunities, in which you might be investing in or saving up for. It’s a great day to review and organize your budget to get a solid idea of how much fun money you have to play with. You might be quite creative in this department if you don’t have a lot of discretionary income at your disposal. Maybe a great invention could be in the making!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

A mental breakthrough can unfold as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus today. You’re rising above old complexed narratives that hold you back from being your most authentic self while focusing on what matters most to you at this time. Your ability to see the world from a stoic perspective offers a heightened clarity and access to your intuition.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re focused on having conversations that matter—the kind that can bring important changes to communities and help you develop as a responsible citizen—as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Joining growing threads within your social circles can also help you notice your own blindspots, expanding your consciousness and allowing you to engage with others from a more informed perspective.