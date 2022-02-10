Daily Horoscope: February 11, 2022

The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:43 AM, which could find us contending with confusing emotions, but we’re likely feel a boost in confidence as the moon connects with the sun in Aquarius at 3:23 AM. Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn at 9:04 AM, which might find us having important conversations or doing intense research. We may also find ourselves revisiting conversations that took place on December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. The moon enters nurturing and creative water sign Cancer at 6:27 PM.

Aries

Communication planet Mercury meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn, which may find you having an important conversation about your career. Your focus also turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Cancer.

Taurus

Mercury and Pluto meet in fellow earth sign Capricorn, which may bring you a big a-ha moment. The moon enters intuitive Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart: News may come your way..

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn today, which could find you digging up important information about money. The moon enters Cancer, also illuminating the financial sector of your chart.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury meets with Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn today, which could find you having intense conversations with your partners. Check in with yourself emotionally and be sure to focus on self-love as the moon enters your sign!

Leo

Communication planet Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn, which may find you adjusting your schedule in a big way or dumping an old habit. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, which could find you having deep and intense conversations about love and creativity. Your focus is also on friendship and community as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn today, which may find you having an important conversation about your home, family, or past. Your focus might also turn to your career as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio

Messenger planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn today, which could find you doing important research. The moon also enters fellow water sign Cancer, finding you reaching out to faraway friends or planning a trip.

Sagittarius

Important information about finances may be revealed or discussed today as Mercury meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn. Sharing might be a topic of discussion as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn

An important or intense conversation can take place as Mercury and Pluto meet in your sign today, Capricorn. The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, too, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Aquarius

A powerful realization may take place as Mercury meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routine.

Pisces

You may connect with powerful people today as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, encouraging you to have some fun even though intense conversations may also take place!

