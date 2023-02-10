Daily Horoscope: February 11, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters logical Aquarius at 6:22 AM, encouraging clear communication. Experimental ideas can be shared! The moon in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:07 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and intense feelings may surface as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:41 AM. The moon enters Scorpio at 1:34 PM, inspiring deep introspection, and we feel especially talkative and eager to problem-solve as the moon squares off with Mercury in Aquarius at 2:27 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your social life becomes busier as Mercury enters Aquarius! This can be an exciting time for communication, and you could be exploring a hobby or doing meaningful work with a community. The moon enters Scorpio, too, and you’re getting your bills organized.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communications about your career, long-term plans, or reputation kick up as Mercury enters Aquarius. The moon enters Scorpio, too, encouraging connection and collaboration.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you making travel plans, diving into school work, or publishing your ideas. The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury enters Aquarius, which can find you and your partners, in love or business, addressing financial concerns. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring romance and creativity!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius, which can bode very well for communication within your relationships! The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family life and encouraging you to get cozy.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury is your ruling planet, and it enters logical air sign Aquarius today, boosting communication at work and finding you feeling especially productive! The moon enters Scorpio, too, which can bode well for any research you’re doing.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring fun banter, creativity, and perhaps a slew of invitations to dates, parties, and openings! The moon enters Scorpio, also bringing your focus to wealth and security.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Discussions about your home or family pick up as Mercury enters Aquarius. You may be connecting with the past. The moon also enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury enters Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially eloquent, and boding well for research! Just make plenty of time to rest as the moon enters Scorpio. Step away from screens and connect with your inner voice.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury enters Aquarius, which could kick up communications about money. You may be handling paperwork regarding wealth or security at this time. The moon enters Scorpio, too, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling mentally nimble. This may be an exciting time to make introductions or share news. The moon enters Scorpio, too, finding you focused on your career.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury enters Aquarius, which can find you connecting with your intuition or exploring your psyche in some significant way. Secrets may be shared. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, perhaps finding you making travel plans or breaking out of your usual routine.