Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2021

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces at 2:23 AM, encouraging us all to reflect on how we can better care for ourselves and our communities. The moon connects with rebel Uranus at 3:30 PM, putting us in an experimental mood, and bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a wonderful day to reconnect with your intuition and your inner voice through rest, meditation, and journaling as the moon enters Pisces.

Taurus

Your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces, and you’re making an unexpected splash in your social scene as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Gemini

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career. Take a break and let your mind wander; rest will lead to come brilliant breakthroughs!

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a curious and adventurous mood. You’re connecting with unexpected and eccentric people as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo

The moon enters Pisces, finding you reflecting on closure. It’s a great time to settle debts and release the past. The moon connects with Uranus, encouraging you to experiment.

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and making this a wonderful time to connect with your partners and understand their experience. The moon mingles with Uranus, bringing some unexpected thrills!

Libra

The moon enters Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals: How can you incorporate more flexibility and creativity into your everyday life? The moon connects with Uranus, bringing surprises.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy! Your partners are sharing an unexpected side of themselves as the moon connects with Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You’re switching up how things are done at home and in your day-to-day routine as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon enters water sign Pisces, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Creative breakthroughs take place as the moon connects with electric Uranus!

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth: Make time to reflect on your budget! The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing surprises.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! Make time to pamper yourself. Surprising conversations take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

