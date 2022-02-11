Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2022

The moon in water sign Cancer connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 2:35 PM, creating an optimistic and generous atmosphere. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 4:49 PM, inspiring us to experiment. The moon opposes fiery Mars in Capricorn at 11:21 PM—watch out for sort tempers and impulsivity! We may feel urged to tackle issues head-on…

All times ET.

Aries

An emotionally liberating energy flows as the moon in Cancer mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring your imagination. But the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn later on, which could make for short tempers.

Taurus

You may be connecting with inspiring people as the moon in Cancer connects with jovial Jupiter in Pisces. Unexpected ideas can be shared as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. Watch out for drama in your social life as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn!

Gemini

An energy of abundance, wealth, and creativity flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter in Pisces. You may feel eager to settle a debt or clear the air about something as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn.

Cancer

Make time to sit with your emotions as the moon moves through your sign, Cancer. An easygoing energy flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces; it’s an exciting time for an adventure!

Leo

Slow down and rest today as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, which bodes well for emotional release! You may find yourself suddenly eager to reorganize your workspace as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to focus on friendship and community today. The moon makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter, boding well for connection and relationships!

Libra

The moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, and a productive energy flows as the moon mingles with the planet of abundance, Jupiter, in creative water sign Pisces.

Scorpio

You may be feeling especially creatively inspired and romantic as the moon in Cancer connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces. Chance meetings and straightforward messages can pop up as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus and opposes your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer connects with expansive Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an easy energy for growth and change! Just keep your impulses in check, especially with finances, as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn.

Capricorn

The moon in Cancer lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and an easy energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces. Unexpected fun may arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus; just watch out for short tempers as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn!

Aquarius

An energy of abundance flows as the moon in Cancer connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which can inspire you to switch up your routine or rearrange things at home.

Pisces

Passion and creativity are in abundance as the moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Pisces! Surprising conversations can take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Some drama may pop up in your social life as the moon opposes Mars in Capricorn.

