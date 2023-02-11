Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 5:43 PM, which could stir up surprising feelings and inspire us to try something new. This opposition can find us sitting with our insecurities around change—but it could also break us out of a rut!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you reflecting on themes like money and security, and how you can better prepare for life’s ups and downs. Aries are famously impulsive: Today, reflect on how to live spontaneously while remaining financially responsible.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and a surprising shift in your partnership dynamic takes place as the moon opposes Uranus in your sign, Taurus. Being open-minded and flexible is the best way to work with this alignment!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may be ready to shake up your everyday routine as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Your old schedule might not work for you anymore. Invite more flexibility and freedom!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which can stir up drama in your social life, or find you connecting with a surprising group of people!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio may find you focused on home and family, but your attention can also turn to your career as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus. You could be ready to make an exciting—if surprising—change!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which could find you sharing or receiving surprising news. You may feel especially adventurous, planning an unexpected trip or breaking out of your usual routine in some significant way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you reflecting on themes concerning comfort, financial security, and risk. Finding a balance between experimentation and safety is a theme for you at this time!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Scorpio, and today it opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you running into someone surprising, learning unexpected news, or creating a radical change within one of your partnerships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you realizing, perhaps suddenly, that it’s time to dump an old habit, switch up your schedule, take a break, or dive into an inspiring project.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which could find you navigating drama or surprises in your social life! You may run into someone unexpected and a creative breakthrough might also take place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making radical changes to your work-life balance. The decisions you make might surprise people, but can an Aquarius live life based on other people’s expectations? Unlikely!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which can find you running into someone unexpectedly, learning surprising news, or having a philosophical breakthrough!