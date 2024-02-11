Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2024

A heavy dreamy state arrives as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces at 2:11 AM, finding us immersed in highly imaginative spaces. We’re ready for action, up to whatever challenges we might face as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn at 7:32 AM. Tangible results are big motivators now.

Our energy begins to pick up as the moon enters spirited Aries at 8:26 AM, and our focus narrows in on the details as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius at 9:36 AM. We might find ourselves working tirelessly to reach specific goals today.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Refreshing conversations are taking place as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to say “yes” to any networking invitations that come up. New allies that could have a significant influence on your life’s direction can also be made today.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You might find yourself deep in research mode, investigating different options to expand your horizons as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Whether you’re feeling burnt out, motivated by wanderlust, or inspired by a different way of being, you’re realizing there’s something else you want to do with your life.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You might be feeling a little self-conscious or anxious about being in the public eye as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces, encouraging you to stay grounded and connect with your inner guides. Genius ideas are being exchanged in your social circle as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. A friend or community member’s perspective could find you seeing yourself, and the work that you do, in a different way.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Conversations about leadership could arise as the moon enters Aries, and discussions about trust or the status of a partnership (professional or personal) may come up as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Negotiations can encourage you to be more open-minded today.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

The moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to enjoy a bit of adventure or something outside of your usual routines with partners today. Your significant other or a close companion could find an interesting overlooked spot to explore, or you might learn something new about their past.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Spiritual connections are taking place as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces, helping you and others to understand each other, even without too many words. Creative ways of letting go of the past could present themselves as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. It’s a good day to seek out practitioners with the expertise to help you through this process.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Dependable family members (or your family of choice) could offer you confidence and peace of mind as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. Someone may come to your aid or help you get through tedious tasks at a faster pace today. Lively conversations can take place in your closest relationships when the moon enters Aries. You might enjoy passing the time with loved ones through more health-conscious activities as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Romantic vibes could be ramping up, too.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could feel extra productive in your daily work and chores as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Motivation to bring some upgrades to your home might keep you busy today.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Gratitude and resourcefulness are flowing in your personal life as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. You’re met with the help you need when you remember to voice it. You could find comfort in giving your mind a problem to solve as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Boredom is not likely to be your companion today!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your social life might be more active today as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn, inviting you to enjoy various conversations and perhaps find something to chew on. Discussions about how to make your home a better place could arise as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Security and location might be topics of interest at this time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might be feeling a bit restless as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to find ways to ground yourself and recharge throughout the day. Consider keeping a journal nearby, getting in some exercise, and limiting your screen time which could feel a bit overly stimulating to your nervous system at this time. Insightful realizations can arise if you’re able to stay present with your feelings and sensations today.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might feel a bit spacey or simply connected to reality from another (perhaps more spiritual) lens as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces. You’re reminded how capable and mentally equipped you are to go after your dreams as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn. Compassion and confidence are motivating you to hunt for solutions that can further an important cause and transform suffering as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius.