Daily Horoscope: February 12, 2025

The full Moon reaches its peak strength in Leo as it forms a direct opposition to the Sun, of course, in addition to Mercury and Ceres in Aquarius. The natural clash of the ego-driven Sun and emotion-driven Moon tends to make these celestial periods more volatile than normal, spiking passion and sensitivity to create a potent blend of energy that can range from passionate to unpleasantly intense. With the Mercury and Ceres conjunction in the mix, this cosmic alignment promises to highlight areas where we could take better care of ourselves or others. Accountability can sometimes be uncomfortable, but that’s okay. How will your sign fare under today’s full Moon, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your retrograde ruling planet’s tense square with Chiron adds an extra challenge to the already tumultuous full Moon in Leo. As this potent lunar phase increases our emotional awareness and drive in social situations, Chiron’s negative alignment with Mars retrograde indicates potential backsliding into old behaviors. Whether your past defines your future largely depends on what you do with the experience, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and the full Moon form a challenging square under your celestial domain and Leo, suggesting potential shake-ups in a close relationship. When you paint someone in the light of your ideals and assumptions, you both run the risk of facing significant disappointment. Pay attention to who people say they are, not who you want them to be, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Ceres faces off with the full Moon in Leo, raising a critical question for you to consider today. Is a relationship that makes you feel lousy worth keeping around? You don’t necessarily have to burn a bridge. But if you feel you should enforce boundaries to protect yourself, then, by all means Gemini, do it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon reaches its maximum potency under fiery Aries, forming a direct opposition to a conjunction between the Sun, Mercury, and Ceres. The latter conjunction has been raising questions surrounding how we learn from and take care of others. Under the revealing glow of the full Moon, the stars urge you to learn how you can receive that support, too.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its powerful conjunction with Mercury and Ceres as your ruling celestial body faces off with the full Moon in your celestial domain. Pay close attention to how you interact with the people nearest you, Leo. As convenient as it would be to have them read your mind, the only way they’ll know your intentions are good is if you show them.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury, Ceres, and the Sun’s conjunction in Aquarius directly faces off with the full Moon in Leo. As this powerful lunar phase increases our emotional capacity, the stars warn you to prepare to prioritize your sentimental side over your logical side. Not everything in life is black and white, Virgo. It’s time to find beauty in the in-between.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Makemake retrograde and Jupiter continues. Within the context of today’s full Moon and its direct opposition to a Mercury, Ceres, and Sun conjunction, all cosmic signs seem to point toward strengthening a relationship through mutual support and care. Figuring out how to help them isn’t enough, Libra. How can they help you? These discoveries are necessary for a healthy connection.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Today’s full Moon emphasizes the importance of relying on others when necessary. Receiving assistance is not a sign of failure. Nor is it a sign of a codependent relationship. Despite what your ego might be telling you, people want to help you. Denying them the chance to do so isn’t the ease of burden you think it is, Scorpio. Open up.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Makemake retrograde continues. Consider these planetary placements when determining how to best navigate its effects. Jupiter in Gemini promotes flexible thinking and mental adaptability. Makemake in Libra emphasizes morality and justice. Perhaps it’s time to rethink your idea of right and wrong, Sagittarius. Never underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A favorable sextile between Saturn and Uranus increases fortitude in the face of new challenges and obstacles. Just because you haven’t been in this exact same situation before doesn’t mean you’re poorly equipped to handle it. Wisdom isn’t a measure of how well you can go through a routine. Wisdom measures how you can apply that know-how to any situation, recognizable or not.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a tense square with the full Moon in Leo today, suggesting an unexpected change or feelings of instability in social situations. Whether a platonic acquaintanceship or something more substantial, the stars urge you to pay close attention to their clues. Stop assuming what others mean and start asking for clarification instead. Now is not the time for leaving stones unturned, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The trine between Saturn and Mars retrograde continues under your sign and Cancer, deepening the emotional impact that Mars’ hangups and delays will have on your day-to-day life. Unfortunately, the harshest lessons are often the ones that stick the best. On the plus side, conflict now will help prevent similar heartache in the future. That’s certainly something worth celebrating, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.