Daily Horoscope: February 13, 2021

Mercury meets Venus at 2:48 AM, inspiring a fun, social atmosphere. Mercury is retrograde, so you may cross paths with someone from the past, but thankfully, Venus is likely to keep the encounter sweet! Try not to gossip. The moon in Pisces connects with Mars at 2:55 PM, bringing a boost in energy, and meets Neptune at 3:11 PM, inspiring our imaginations. Mars connects with Neptune at 9:13 PM, promoting compassion and encouraging us to let go of whatever needs to be released.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a lovely day to reconnect with friends as chatty Mercury, currently retrograde, meets up with sweet Venus! Your ruling planet Mars mingles with the planet of redemption, Neptune, inspiring a live and let live vibe.

Taurus

Mercury retrograde connects with your ruling planet Venus, which bodes well for reconnecting with professional contacts. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a forgiving atmosphere.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury (currently retrograde) connects with darling Venus, making for a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! An open-minded energy flows. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, boosting creativity.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde meets Venus, finding you revising things concerning cash with your partners. Warrior planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with the planet of redemption, Neptune, finding you and your partners having productive conversations.

Leo

Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with sweet Venus, making for a charming energy in your relationships, and may find you running into people from the past. Mars connects with Neptune, inspiring compassion.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury (currently retrograde) connects with sweet Venus, finding you in a busy but friendly mood. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, finding you and your partners having kind and productive conversations.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus meets Mercury retrograde, finding you potentially running into old crushes or picking up an old art project, and generally having a good time. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, helping you release what’s no longer needed.

Scorpio

Mercury, currently retrograde, meets sweet Venus, finding you revisiting conversations concerning home and family. Your ruling planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, making for a magical moment in your love life and in your creative collaborations.

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with Venus, finding you reconnecting with old friends. Action planet Mars connects with imaginative Neptune, inspiring creativity! It’s a great time to energetically cleanse your space.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with darling Venus: You may rediscover a missing item or reconnect with someone intriguing! Mars connects with Neptune, encouraging gentle actions.

Aquarius

You’re in a cheerful mood as chatty Mercury, currently retrograde, connects with sweet Venus. Action planet Mars connects with creative Neptune, finding you coming up with imaginative ways to bring in more comfort, security, and wealth.

Pisces

Flirtatious banter flows as Mercury retrograde meets sweet Venus! Mars connects with your ruling planet Neptune, making for an open-minded energy. Your already strong intuition gets a boost!

