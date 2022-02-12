Daily Horoscope: February 13, 2022

We’re confronting the truth of what we really crave and desire as the moon in Cancer opposes Venus in Capricorn at 12:45 AM. The moon makes a harmonious connection with mystical Neptune in Pisces at 2:15 PM, inspiring creativity and encouraging us to connect with our intuitions.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Cancer encourages you to get cozy at home today. It’s a lovely time to look at old photos or reconnect with friends. Maybe spruce up your living space, change your sheets, and toss out the trash!

Taurus

The moon is in intuitive water sign Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Today isn’t just about expressing yourself, but also being an attentive listener.

Gemini

Because you have such a booming social life and you’re so stylish, people might expect that you spend a lot of money. But many Geminis are actually quite savvy with cash. The moon in Cancer encourages you to reflect on your budget today!

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Enjoy a nourishing meal, spend time in nature, and connect with your loved ones. Focus on caring for yourself and connecting with your emotions.

Leo

You lead a busy life, Leo, so carve out time to rest. The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down. Take a break from your everyday routine. Indulge in some healthy escape!

Virgo

The moon in Cancer illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, encouraging you to connect with people who share your hobbies and interests. It’s also a lovely time to meditate or journal about your hopes and dreams for the future.

Libra

You’re reflecting on your career and legacy today as the moon moves through Cancer. An achievement or recognition may come your way!

Scorpio

You’re in an adventurous mood today as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer. Travel plans can be explored, and you might be sharing exciting news!

Sagittarius

As a Sagittarius, you love to feel free, and owing something or someone can find you feeling bogged down. You’re focused on settling debts today as the moon moves through Cancer.

Capricorn

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through Cancer. It’s a great time to reflect on the give-and-take in your relationships and learn more about your partner’s perspective.

Aquarius

The moon moves through Cancer today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine. Make time to rework your schedule or reflect on your daily habits.

Pisces

You’re in a romantic mood today as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer! The energy is flirtatious. Creativity flows, and it’s a great time to simply have fun!

