Daily Horoscope: February 13, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus in Pisces at 5:16 AM and Neptune in Pisces at 9:49 AM, inspiring a dreamy, whimsical atmosphere that’s fantastic for making art, falling in love, and generally going with the flow and enjoying things!

The moon squares off with the sun in Aquarius at 11:01 AM and Saturn in Aquarius at 5:53 PM, which can find us faced with making important decisions and setting boundaries. A transformative atmosphere flows as the moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:52 PM. The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 8:31 PM, encouraging us to expand our thinking and explore new possibilities.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune in Pisces, which can inspire an emotional release! Your influence may be especially strong as the moon connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius, perhaps finding you planning your next adventure.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may connect with someone especially inspiring as the moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune, both in dreamy Pisces. This could be a powerful time to connect with your partners. The moon enters Sagittarius, which can also find you organizing your bills.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with the sun and Saturn, both in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries around your availability. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging connection and revealing more about someone’s experiences and perspective.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! Creativity flows. Deep interpersonal connections can form as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you reorganizing your schedule and tackling your to-do list.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with your astrological ruler, the sun, in Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about a relationship. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance and creativity!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance! If you’re seeking love, you may find it now. If you’re already in love, this can be a delightful time for deep connection. If you have no desire for romance, sweet platonic connections are strengthened and creativity flows. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to home and family life.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, inspiring generosity and helpfulness! You can feel especially productive, and beauty surrounds you as you go about your daily routine. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging communication.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Deep, insightful discussions can take place today as the moon in your sign, Scorpio, connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius, which could turn your attention to finances.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune, both in Pisces, which can find you in a soft, sensitive, and romantic mood! You may feel very nostalgic at this time. The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries in your social life and finances. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to unplug from technology and connect with your inner voice, rest, and dream.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, finding you making an important decision about your responsibilities or career. The moon enters Sagittarius, which can find you connecting with friends or with a new social circle.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus and Neptune, both in your sign, Pisces, inspiring a dreamy and romantic atmosphere. A whimsical, imaginative energy flows! The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your career and long-term goals.