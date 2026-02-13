Daily Horoscope: February 13, 2026

Today’s headline is Saturn entering Aries, which puts the cosmic bouncer at the door of impulse. Patience gets sharper, boundaries get real, and excuses start sounding embarrassing. Stargazer, tenderness still exists, but it needs a spine: Mercury in Pisces keeps conversations emotional, and Venus in Pisces makes romance extra tempting, even when it’s a little delusional. Mars in sextile to Ceres favors care you can actually feel, not a speech about caring. Meanwhile, Uranus in Taurus keeps reminding us that “security” is a daily practice, not a mood. Keep it simple. Say what you mean. Do what you said you’d do.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Competence is the love language today. Mars in sextile to Ceres favors practical care: feeding yourself, backing a friend, fixing the small thing everyone ignores. Aries, aim your impatience at a solution, then let it go. Make it generous, not preachy; keep bragging offline. Do one useful act with swagger, then disappear. Being reliable can feel dangerously hot, and nobody gets hurt.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your standards aren’t “too much.” They’re a map. Venus in Pisces can make you romanticize potential, then wake up annoyed that nobody read your mind. Taurus, skip the psychic routine. Say what you want: the plan, the vibe, the exact snack. People who can meet you there will. People who can’t will give you a lesson and a funny story.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain’s smoother today, like someone finally turned off the internal pop-up ads. Moon in sextile to Mercury helps feelings translate into actual words, not interpretive dance. Gemini, send the message you’ve been drafting for three days. Keep it short. Keep it real. Mercury in Pisces still adds sparkle, so flirt if you want, but don’t hide the point. Honesty looks good on you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your feelings are big today, and they want a stage and a snack. Moon in Pisces makes you tender, while Jupiter across the sky exaggerates everything, including other people’s vibes. Cancer, don’t turn one awkward moment into a verdict. Moon in sextile to Mercury helps you say what you mean without sounding like you’re begging. Ask for reassurance once, then move on with dignity.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Everyone’s got an opinion, and some of them are basically fan fiction about you. Let them write it. Your job is to stay interesting to yourself. Leo, don’t chase validation by overexplaining or posting like you’re in a custody battle with your own reputation. The Sun in Aquarius rewards originality and friend energy. Show up as the real you, then go do something fun offline.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your inner editor wants to redline reality, but today’s better for translation than correction. Moon in sextile to Mercury helps you name what you feel without turning it into a thesis. Virgo, send the straightforward text, ask the straightforward question, and stop rereading it like it’s evidence. Mercury in Pisces makes intuition louder than logic. Let it guide you, then verify with facts.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re craving beauty, and you’re also craving a break from being everybody’s emotional customer service rep. Venus in Pisces makes you generous, romantic, and slightly delusional in the cutest way. Libra, don’t smooth over tension with charm. Say what’s true, gently, and let people adjust. A little aesthetic indulgence helps too. Dress like you’re the main character, then act like it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can sense the hidden motive, the unspoken subtext, the “what are they really asking” behind the question. Use that power responsibly. Pluto in Aquarius wants you to evolve past old control habits and into real intimacy, including with friends. Scorpio, try saying what you want before running a full investigation. The right answer comes faster when you stop testing people.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your emotions are doing parkour. Moon opposite Jupiter can inflate a feeling into a full philosophy, then you’re texting your ex like it’s a TED Talk. Sagittarius, slow down. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer wants you to get honest about what you miss and what you miss about it. Choose one person who feels safe and be real there. Big gestures can wait.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn enters Aries and suddenly patience wants a backbone. New rules form around courage, boundaries, and follow-through. Capricorn, ambition still matters, but it needs a cleaner edge: fewer obligations, sharper priorities, real recovery time. Say no without apologizing, then prove it by not explaining. This transit favors consistent effort over frantic bursts. Start small today, and keep it honest too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re allergic to routines until you find one that feels like a private flex. Uranus in Taurus keeps rewiring your relationship with money, comfort, and stability, which sounds boring until it saves your sanity. Aquarius, pick one habit that supports your future self and make it non-negotiable. No announcements, no big manifesto. Just action. Even rebels need a system.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re picking up everyone’s emotional Wi-Fi again, and it’s messing with your signal. Neptune in Aries pushes you to stop dissolving into other people’s needs and pick a direction. Pisces, protect your energy like it’s rent money. Say no when you mean no, even if it disappoints someone. Create something small today, even if it’s messy. It counts.

Pisces monthly horoscope