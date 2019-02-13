Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2019

Action planet Mars enters steadfast and hardworking Taurus at 5:51 AM. Our patience is strengthened—however, when Taurus the bull sees red, things get heated! The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune at 7:56 AM, creating a daydreamy mood, so watch out for confusion. The moon opposes Jupiter at 3:56 PM and big feelings are shared!

All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mars enters Taurus and activates the home and family sector of your chart, Aquarius, energizing you to spruce your place up—and assert your boundaries, too. The moon in Gemini brings fun and romance your way!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mars enters Taurus today and activates the communication sector of your chart—if you want to get something done, you’re going to need to talk about it! Sometimes you can be shy about speaking up for your needs, but Mars will inspire you to be bolder!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars enters Taurus today, bringing your focus to your financial situation. Security is on your mind, too. You’re looking before you leap—wise! The moon in Gemini brings news your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars enters your sign today, Taurus! You’re feeling courageous and ready to tackle your goals after a few weeks of frustration. The moon in Gemini finds you reflecting on money and self-worth.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re usually all about teamwork, Gemini, but with Mars entering Taurus today, you are finding yourself in a more private mood. You need to catch up on rest, too! The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to pamper yourself.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mars enters Taurus today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making this a fantastic time to network and connect with groups, associations, and organizations you’re inspired to work with!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Action planet Mars enters Taurus today, igniting the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation and making this an exciting time to stand in the spotlight. The moon in Gemini encourages you to network.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing you a big boost in energy. This is an exciting time to travel or get things accomplished at school. Mars in Taurus is also on your side if you’re trying to publish or spread the word about your work. Chase your dreams, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Action planet Mars enters Taurus, heating things up in your intimate relationships. Passionate energy in your sex life is flowing, and some exciting shifts concerning shared resources or shared finances take place. Be brave, plenty of change is on the way!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars enters your opposite sign Taurus today, igniting the relationship sector of your chart! Passion is in the air. The moon in Gemini activates the intimacy sector of your chart today, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mars enters hardworking earth sign Taurus today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine and making this a fantastically productive time to get work done. The moon is also in Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an exciting day for your love life, Capricorn! Passionate Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus, heating things up. This also boosts your energy in your creative projects—inspiration is flowing!

