Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2021

The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto at 2:29 AM, stirring up deep and powerful emotions! The moon enters fire sign Aries at 10:54 AM, inspiring a free-spirited and spontaneous atmosphere. We’re feeling fearless and having fun! Mercury retrograde meets Jupiter at 4:40 PM, finding us rethinking our beliefs and discovering new ideas.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, finding the world on your emotional wavelength and encouraging you to focus on self-love! Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, meets Jupiter, making this a fantastic time to reconnect with friends.

Taurus

The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to take time to rest today, Taurus. Chatty Mercury (currently retrograde) meets philosophical Jupiter, finding you rethinking how you connect with the public and reflecting on the message you want to share with the world.

Gemini

You’re in an amicable mood today as the moon enters Aries; it’s a lovely time to connect with friends! Your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, meets Jupiter, finding you rethinking your position on some things.

Cancer

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation and putting you in the spotlight. Mercury, which is currently retrograde, meets Jupiter, finding you revisiting important conversations concerning finances or shared resources.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in an adventurous mood. It’s an exciting day for communication in your partnerships as Mercury (currently retrograde) meets philosophical Jupiter.

Virgo

The mood is passionate as the moon enters fiery Aries! Your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, meets lucky Jupiter, finding you rethinking how you approach your day-to-day schedule.

Libra

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Lots of talk about love, creativity, and celebration takes place as Mercury, currently retrograde, meets jovial Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon enters Aries today, putting you in a busy mood! Communication planet Mercury is currently retrograde, finding you revisiting the past, especially as it meets the planet of expansion and exaggeration, Jupiter. You’re feeling nostalgic today!

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and creating a fun, celebratory atmosphere! Communication planet Mercury, currently retrograde, meets your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you revisiting important information.

Capricorn

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart and putting you in a cozy mood! Messenger planet Mercury is retrograde, and it meets lucky Jupiter today, finding you rethinking a conversation about cash.

Aquarius

Today is all about communication as the moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your mind, and messenger planet Mercury (currently retrograde) meets expansive Jupiter, finding you revisiting an important conversation and rethinking or restating your position.

Pisces

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and making this a lovely time to exchange gifts! Chatty Mercury is retrograde, and today it meets your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities: You’re realizing something important!

