Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2023

The moon is in Sagittarius, the sign of the archer….perhaps this bodes well for Cupid! The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius at 3:39 AM, inspiring a friendly, talkative atmosphere. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 11:56 AM, which can find us feeling especially generous.

We may be impatient as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini at 9:06 PM. There could be some bickering, but the mood is also very passionate! Go slow, keep your temper in check, and find healthy, supportive ways to let off steam. Venus meets Neptune in Pisces tomorrow, bringing a magically romantic atmosphere!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Inspiring social connections can form as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius, and you feel particularly adventurous as the moon mingles with Jupiter in your sign, Aries. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which could find you in the midst of a lively debate! Avoid arguing, and set boundaries around communication where needed.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The buzz about your hard work and talent could be loud as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius. An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. A decision about money may be made as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini—don’t rush to any conclusions; take your time!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, which bodes especially well for communication within your partnerships, and there may be excitement in your social life as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Your temper might be short as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini, but a highly passionate energy flows. Find balance!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius, inspiring a problem solving atmosphere. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may bring career luck. Don’t over-schedule yourself, avoid burn out, and make time for rest, especially as the moon opposes action planet Mars in Gemini.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius, encouraging communication within your relationships, and the moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, inspiring romance and creativity! The moon opposes Mars in Gemini, stirring up some drama in your social life! Be patient.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Aquarius, encouraging communication at home. The moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries, which could find you feeling free to explore new possibilities. You may have a short temper when it comes to your work as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini: Be patient, and don’t get lost in the details.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius, which could bring an exciting invitation your way! A lucky meeting may take place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. A conversation might come to a dramatic climax as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Discussions about money or security can take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring productivity. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which could find you addressing a financial concern. Be patient, stay focused, and avoid petty arguments.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and it connects with Mercury in Aquarius, which could find you having a meaningful discussion. Romance and creativity flow as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries! The moon opposes action planet Mars in Gemini, too, which could find you and a partner addressing an issue head-on.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be working out the logistics of a fantasy you’ve had, and figuring out how to make it real as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius. A cozy energy flows at home as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries and opposes Mars in Gemini.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in your sign, Aquarius, which can inspire a busy atmosphere in your social life, and big news or ideas may be shared as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon opposes Mars in fellow air sign Gemini, finding you feeling impatient—but you get a big boost of confidence in fighting for what you want, too.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may be connecting with your intuition in some meaningful way as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring abundance! This can also bode well for your career. The moon opposes Mars in Gemini, which could find you feeling short-tempered, but the areas of your life where irritation flares up can show you where you need to set more boundaries.