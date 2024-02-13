Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2024

Charged discussions and power dynamics come into focus as Mars and Pluto merge in change-maker Aquarius at 1:06 AM.

We might find ourselves hyper focused on reaching a conclusion or a goal as the moon in Aries links up with the sun in Aquarius at 1:40 AM. Determination is high! Chemistry is in the air as the moon clashes with Venus in Capricorn at 5:21 AM.

The moon enters the sensual sign of Taurus at 10:02 AM. We’re encouraged to stay down-to-earth and avoid getting carried away by obsession as the moon squares off with Pluto and Mars at 11:22 AM and 11:56 AM, respectively.

Maturity shines through our shows of kindness and understanding as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 11:57 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re more vocal about the causes and groups you’re part of as the moon in Aries links up with the sun in Aquarius. You could find yourself rooting for the underdog and standing up for marginalized folks as your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius merges with Pluto today. Be mindful not to stoop to underhanded behaviors as the planetary ruler of this transit sits in your chart’s place of self-undoing.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You could be joining forces with people of influence as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius. You might be stepping into positions of authority or leveling up somehow in the public eye. You’re unafraid to be yourself as the moon enters Taurus and squares off with Pluto and Mars, inviting you to let all pretenses fall away.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You might try to prove a point as Mars and Pluto meet in analytical Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and take long pauses in philosophical or politically-charged discussions without needing to have “the last say.” People might feel your approach is cold if you try too hard to control the conversation and the urge to be right could create bigger gaps than bridges.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You might be hyper focused on trying to control the outcome of a situation as Mars and Pluto meet in analytical Aquarius today. Boundaries regarding how much information is shared between you and others could come up for discussion.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius, bringing attention to the power dynamics in your partnerships (both personal and professional). Passion could bring you closer to your significant others or it could swing the other way if grabs for control point to a lack of trust. The moon enters Taurus and clashes with Pluto and Mars, signaling sensibility and cooperation in your relationships.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might notice yourself pushing for greater control over your work and relationships as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today, though trying to micromanage others could backfire on you. Do your best to slow down and let others know in what ways you would like support or how you’d like to collaborate to get things done instead of trying to take it all on by yourself. Discussions with your partners or a health care expert could encourage you to release yourself from too much pressure and practice trust and patience.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Passionate love affairs or discussions about sexual boundaries could arise as Mars meets Pluto in Aquarius. Eager vibes can send sparks flying or bring an urge for a bit of space in the romance department. A partner might be waiting on you, hand and foot, as the moon in Aries clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

An overwhelming pressure to make fundamental shifts in your life could arise as Mars and Pluto meet in Aquarius today. If you have kids, be mindful of the energy waste that power struggles with them would entail if you notice yourself leaning in that direction; try to focus on what you’re able to control rather than fixating on what’s out of your hands. That might be easier said than done, but an opportunity to talk things through could present itself as the moon enters Taurus and clashes with Pluto and Mars in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could feel empowered—or deeply disturbed—by new information coming to light as Mars and Pluto meet in information hungry Aquarius. Do your best to sidestep invitations to power struggles and take longer pauses to collect your thoughts if you find yourself entering charged conversations. Adopting a mature attitude might entail resisting the urge to be right.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your attitude about the material world could experience a major shift as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today. You may find yourself pushing financial boundaries to make resources more accessible or hearing hard truths that encourage you to refocus your priorities. Your values and sense of security may be up for discussion in your household as the moon in Aries clashes with Venus in Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might notice yourself identifying with old financial narratives and struggles as Mars and Pluto, the planet of the underworld, meet in your sign today. Consider this an opportunity to face any inherited complexes and get right with money, especially as the moon enters Taurus, where it clashes with Pluto and Mars.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might be identifying as the underdog and intense insecurities may rear their heads as Mars and Pluto merge in Aquarius today. Consider seeking a voice of reason that can offer a more generous interpretation of what’s unfolding if you find yourself getting lost in dreadful projections or hyper vigilance.