Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2025

Happy Valentine’s Day, stargazer! In celebration of the holiday and all things love, today’s cosmic forecast will focus heavily on Venus, the planet governing romance, self-esteem, and finances. (Talk about the big three on a day like today.) Venus is in Aries this Valentine’s Day, which tends to heighten heat and passion around these areas of daily life. Aries is a bold, assertive sign, and its influence on our planetary neighbor can manifest on either end of the emotional spectrum. Big emotions can have big rewards or big consequences. Fortunately, a strengthening sextile between Venus and Jupiter suggests more good than bad.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus spends Valentine’s Day under your celestial domain, causing its planetary influence to affect you more tangibly than other members of the Zodiac. As this nearby planet strengthens its sextile with prosperous Jupiter, all cosmic signs point to positive happenings ahead, albeit not necessarily productive ones. It’s okay to just enjoy something without having a trophy to show for it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As one of two Zodiac signs governed by Venus, its placement and alignments can have greater impacts on your earthly perspective. Today, Venus flies through Aries, creating a fiery energy that encourages you to lean into unbridled passion. Doing so will require you to release your need for control. This will be a challenge, but it will be worth it, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Ceres continue to grow further apart, and now, the conjunction between your ruling planet and the Sun is waning, too. Paired with Venus’ placement in Aries, this cosmic forecast points to a need to let go of your pride and consider what life might look like if you didn’t spend so much time focusing on making everything perfect.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon makes its way further through Virgo, an earth-ruled sign that tends to be somewhat critical and closed off from others. While you might think you’re trying to help out by ignoring your needs, all you’re really doing is building resentment. With Venus in Aries, you must be careful not to let these feelings boil over, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Venus’ placement in a fellow fire sign like Aries makes navigating emotions somewhat easier for you. But this alignment isn’t without challenges, Leo. Aries prioritizes action. You tend to prioritize accolades. Today, the stars urge you to take the lead in your relationships. Initiate the behaviors and dialogues you wish to see. The praise and adoration you seek will come later.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With a nearly full, waning gibbous Moon in your celestial domain today, emotions are bound to run a little high. Paired with Venus in Aries, that sensitivity could easily cross over into irritability or self-rumination. Be careful to toe the line between either extreme, Virgo. The waning gibbous Moon encourages the release of toxicity, not the adoption of it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As one of two Zodiac signs ruled by the planet Venus, you are liable to feel its effects more strongly than others. Venus’ placement in Aries today turns up the heat, which can be exciting for an air sign like you who’s used to more of an aloof approach to love. It’s time to go all in, Libra. No beating around the bush.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus’ trek through Aries makes an interesting complement to the ongoing square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Haumea retrograde. On the one hand, Venus encourages us to assert ourselves in matters of love and finances. But on the other hand, Haumea is causing us to second-guess our decisions. Stop waiting for perfection. Work with what’s in front of you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, passes through a brief but potent square with the waning gibbous Moon in Gemini and Virgo. This cosmic alignment suggests an inability or unwillingness to let go of old behaviors, ideas, or even people that no longer benefit us the way they once did. Venus in Aries makes this process even more volatile. Keep trying anyway, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s ongoing sextile with Uranus adds a strong innovative energy to Venus’ placement in Aries. Now is the time for exploring and experimenting, Capricorn. You aren’t as beholden to the old way of doing things as you might think. Capitalize on Venus’ fiery energy while it’s here, and start going after what you want. A little effort goes a long way.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus’ placement in Aries has the potential to worsen the challenges associated with the square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun. Just because something isn’t going your way doesn’t necessarily mean it’s wrong. Perhaps a better outlet for this assertive energy is keeping an open mind and learning, not clinging to the idea that you’re right and they’re wrong.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, maintains its placement under your sign, with both celestial players feeding off the other’s energy. Neptune is a naturally romantic planet. But sometimes, it can be sentimental to a fault. Be careful not to let your big heart get you into something you can’t get out of, Pisces. Your inner peace is sacred and should be treated as such.

