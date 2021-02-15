Daily Horoscope: February 15, 2021

The moon in Aries makes many harmonious connections today! First with taskmaster Saturn at 12:23 AM, then with Mercury retrograde at 11:50 AM, lucky Jupiter at 1:22 PM, and finally sweet Venus at 10:40 PM. The energy is fantastic for negotiating and rethinking things, there’s a supportive yet expansive mood in the air!

All times ET.

Aries

Make time to connect with your inner voice, Aries, and to reflect on what you need in order to comfortable. The moon is all about nurture, and when it’s in your sign as it is today, it’s time to reflect on such themes!

Taurus

The moon is in Aries today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. It’s a fantastic day to connect with your inner voice, explore your emotions, journal, and meditate. Lean into your spiritual practice!

Gemini

It’s a fantastic day to connect with friends who share your hobbies, or for networking in general, as the moon moves through Aries. You may reconnect with someone as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde.

Cancer

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, finding you reflecting on your goals for the future and what you want your legacy to be. Helpful energy flows in moving you toward your goals!

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, learning, and generally exploring! It’s a wonderful time to branch out. Illuminating conversations take place.

Virgo

The moon is in fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to confidently cut off what’s no longer working for you. It’s a great time to pay off a debt. Release yourself from the past!

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and the energy is fantastic for connecting with your partners over your shared passions.

Scorpio

You’re busily tackling your to-do list today as the moon moves through Aries. Mercury retrograde isn’t always the most productive period, but you could potentially tap into a great flow right now.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules celebration! A creative and joyous mood flows. It’s a fantastic time to flirt and have fun.

Capricorn

The moon is in Aries today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. Themes like security and wealth are on your mind. How can you create more comfort in your personal spaces?

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart, but with Mercury retrograde, many of the conversations you’re having aren’t new. This is a great time to rethink things!

Pisces

The moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Pisces, finding you brainstorming more ways you can create abundance and security. What do you need in order to feel safe and secure?

